Returning sports camp staffers will face pay cuts

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk parents aren’t the only people upset about the shift of athletic summer camp management from Norwalk Public Schools (NPS) to the Recreation & Parks Department.

Veteran sports camp directors and counselors will get first crack at their old jobs. But because their camp positions will no longer be union-protected, they’ll be offered lower wages than in summers past.

“We’re trying to work with the teachers that served as sports camp counselors in previous years,” said Rec & Parks Director Nick Roberts. “Our intent is to bring back as many of those staff personnel as possible because they’ve been here for a number of years, they know the community, they know the kids, they know the programs. They have the expertise.”

Norwalk recently announced that the Play & Learn Summer Camp for Norwalk youngsters ages 6-14 has been completely overhauled and expanded to five locations for the 2020 season. It had operated at a loss in recent years, the press release said.

“In 2018, the six week camp was $500, and operated at a loss of approximately $68,000. In 2019, the six week camp was $600, and had roughly a $14,000 loss. Camps are funded through a special revenue account (not the General Fund) and need to be self-sustaining. This year, the fees were increased to $900 for the six weeks, but the camps are also being refreshed and expanded with new activities and experiences,” Norwalk Communications Manager Josh Morgan subsequently explained in an email to NancyOnNorwalk.

“What I don’t understand is how they’ve lost money. I paid more for before and aftercare than I did for the 6 weeks of camp!” a mom wrote on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education.

“The fact that Norwalk Public schools no longer wants to be involved in summer camps is fine, I get it…However, I am hearing that parks and recreation is not overly interested in providing teachers a competitive wage to be in charge of children and their well-being during a summer day camp,” Tim Hefferan wrote on NancyOnNorwalk.

Roberts said, “There’s no intent of displacing those staff.”

“We will reach out to all of them,” he said. “We will have to revise some things, but they will all have first shot as to whether or not they are still willing to come back. They will have to go through the application process because they were on the BOE (Board of Education) side. All of these positions will be posted online at the City’s webpage, and then they’ll have to go through the process.”

Under NPS, camp staffers were paid a union contract wage of $49 per hour, considerably more than Rec & Parks will pay. “Industry standard for summer camp counselors, for sports camp counselors is nowhere near that high,” Roberts said. “We’re currently looking at the job duties and responsibilities, and we’ll come up with an appropriate range of pay.”

NancyonNorwalk solicited responses from various seasoned athletic camp directors. All but one declined comment. “Anyone who knows what we do as the people in charge of a camp with children, in charge of their safety, allergy plans, bullying issues, etc., knows that $49 an hour is not absurd,” the staffer said. “The responsibility attached to these positions is immense.”

It seems likely that many veteran athletic camp leaders will be unwilling to work for less. One notable figure who won’t have to bite the bullet is popular Rowayton Elementary School physical education instructor Dave “Mr. Lib” Liberatore, whose heavily attended Gym Games camp will operate at Brien McMahon High School (BMHS) this year under the auspices of Rowayton Elementary PTA. According to Director Roberts, this arrangement was agreed upon in a meeting of BoE representatives and highly vocal Rowayton parents.

Noticeably absent from the camps’ employee roster thus far is recently retired BMHS Athletic Director Joe Madaffari, who helmed the sports camps for decades. A Norwalk mainstay who was named 2018 National Athletic Director of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association, Madaffari is puzzled about not being offered a slot in the 2020 camp hierarchy. “Is it that they don’t like me?” he asked. “I really don’t know. But I look at life as a ballgame. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

Roberts, an experienced Parks & Rec Director who has managed camps in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, was hired by the City in April of 2019. He lauded his current upper management team of Superintendent Sandy Korkatzis, Program Coordinator Brian McQuaid and Athletic Supervisor Gerald Anastasia.

“We have experience,” Roberts said. “We have a vision of where we want to go. We have a plan in place. We think we’re making the best decisions for the City, we expect to be successful, and we think that parents and participants are going to enjoy it. We’re trying to be as transparent as possible. I know a lot of people have these same discussions and questions online via social media sometimes instead of calling us or emailing us directly.” If they do, Roberts said, “We’ll gladly provide a response.”

Readers wishing to take him up on that can call the department at (203) 854-7806, or email [email protected]