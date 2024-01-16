Rex Marine salutes Mike Maver

Mike Maver. (Contributed)

Mike Maver, store manager at Rex Marine Center’s Rex Ships Store, celebrates his 40th anniversary of employment at the venerable Norwalk nautical supply house. He’ll be feted at the store, located at 144 Water St., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 20 with coffee and tea, custom sweets, and “a few exclusive sales in his honor.”

A news release from Rex said, “Over the course of these four decades, Mike has been an integral part of the Rex Ships Store, holding the position of Store Manager for the majority of his time. Reaching 40 years of service is an incredible achievement and a testament to Mike’s commitment to the marine industry. Mike’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing marine landscape has been instrumental in maintaining the Rex Ships Store as a consistent source of quality products and marine knowledge for boaters in Fairfield County and beyond. He is a consistent and welcoming presence at the Rex Ship’s Store, always taking the initiative to understand his customers and their unique boating needs. Throughout his career, Mike has developed relationships that directly contribute to the overall success of Rex Marine Center.”