Riddle looks to take on Rilling, who has $135K in donations
NORWALK, Conn. — Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling has collected about $135,000 in his drive for reelection. On Tuesday, a potential Republican opponent came forward: former U.S. Rep. candidate Jonathon Riddle. And John Kydes has collected another $550 in his bid to be a Mayoral candidate in 2023. (Yes, in two years.)
Meanwhile, Lisa Brinton’s Independents for Norwalk PAC has raised about $14,000. It’s rumored she has 15 people interested in running for various Norwalk offices under the independents banner this year, but they would need to petition their way onto the ballot.
Monday was the deadline for quarterly campaign finance filings, detailing donations and expenses incurred from April 1 to June 30. Riddle filed his campaign registration Tuesday.
Riddle
Riddle, a South Norwalk resident, has been Chief Executive Officer for Deep Value Investments since February, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s also Chief Executive Officer and President of Empowered Learning Corporation, since December, and was director of Altium Wealth from January to November 2020. He was Vice President and lead advisor for the Private Bank of Bank of America in Westport for two years and four months, ending in December 2019.
Riddle grew up in Westchester County, New York, and was a three-sport athlete at Archbishop Stepinac High School, going on to play Division 1 football at Iona College in New Rochelle, his website stated in 2019. He originally intended to run for Common Council that year, and was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee, but he instead challenged U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) in 2020.
Riddle won 12,873 votes in Norwalk while Himes took 29,580 Norwalk votes. Himes won the district contest with 68.5% of the vote.
Riddle did not reply to a Tuesday evening email from NancyOnNorwalk.
He’s currently the only GOP candidate who has filed for Norwalk Mayor, Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms said.
“There is a lot of excitement around his candidacy. However we will not know the final results until the convention,” Wilms said.
Norwalk Republicans meet next Tuesday, in person at the Norwalk Inn, to endorse candidates.
Rilling
Rilling is seeking a fifth two-year term. He closed the quarter on June 30 with $135,800.01 in receipts, $48,370 of that contributed in this three month period. The later was fueled by 26 $1,000 donations, 12 of them from people connected to Shoprite.
Friends of Rilling had $114,491.18 left in its warchest as of July 1. A news release said the $48,000 raised during this reporting period came from 174 individuals, with approximately $9 out of every $10 contributed coming from individuals and residents of Norwalk. Overall, there are 400 contributions from individuals.
“I am humbled by the outpouring of support we have received, and will continue to work with diligence and determination to earn it,” Rilling said in a statement. “I am grateful to each of our contributors, our campaign team, and our incredible volunteers. I am equally thankful for the continued support of working families and labor unions like the Fairfield County Building Trades, carpenters, plumbers and pipefitters, electricians, roofers, bricklayers, laborers, telecommunications workers and firefighters. I am proud of our city, our residents, our businesses, and our city employees. While we are still emerging from the pandemic, I have never been more optimistic for our future. I will continue to work hard to earn the votes and support of the people of Norwalk.”
Adam Wood, campaign spokesman, said, “We are encouraged and motivated by the enthusiasm and support Mayor Rilling continues to receive from the people of Norwalk. Voters have appreciated his steadfast leadership throughout the pandemic, and make it clear that they want that kind of tried and true experience to help Norwalk prosper in the future.”
Itemization is below.
Kydes
Kydes, a Common Council member since 2013, opened an exploratory committee for a Mayoral run in December and dissolved it in April, converting it to an exploratory committee for 2023. In May, he “officially announced” that he’s running for Mayor in 2023.
He’s also seeking reelection to the Council, where he has represented District C for nearly eight years, been Council President for two years and served as Planning Committee Chairman since November 2015.
Kydes for Mayor raised $15,412 in the first quarter. The maximum donation for an exploratory committee is $375. Kydes received 19 maximum donations, seven of them from out-of-towners.
In the second quarter, Kydes for Mayor raised $550 and had $17.45 in expenses, leaving a balance of $15,474.31.
Itemization is below.
Independents for Norwalk
Brinton, an unaffiliated voter who has twice tried to take down Rilling, formed Independents for Norwalk as a Political Action Committee in June, according to Town Clerk Rick McQuaid.
She has filed papers to run for Council at large this time around. Multiple sources say she’s filed paperwork for 15 candidates, but she and McQuaid say that’s not accurate. Brinton explained:
“We have a petitioning process to follow that is different from the other two established local parties. While the Independent Party exists on a state level and has a rich history in Norwalk, it lapsed a couple of decades ago. We are reinvigorating the line, the party and its local platform, with candidates from all political backgrounds.
“Once we go through this municipal election cycle, we can create a local organization and won’t have to complete this complicated, rules based petitioning process for future elections. We’ll be able to nominate and endorse candidates just like the other two parties. As a truly big tent party, Independents For Norwalk welcome anyone interested in advocating for the interests, long term quality of life and economic well being of our city and its residents versus the cronyism and special interests politics we are witnessing in our city today.
“Regarding your questions as to how many or who is petitioning – I’ll say this. Both the number of candidates and those expressing an interest in running is fluid. In fact, I just took paperwork for a new petitioning candidate this evening. We will continue to welcome anyone interested in serving and running on our line, as they have until August 4th to submit petitioning paperwork.”
Former Board of Education member Erik Anderson has registered to run for constable, according to McQuaid. Sources say it’s under the Independents for Norwalk banner.
Independents for Norwalk has raised $4,485 and spent $698.85, leaving a balance of $4098.15 as of July 1, according to the campaign filing. All of the donations came from Norwalk residents.
Itemization is below.
