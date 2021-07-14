Riddle looks to take on Rilling, who has $135K in donations

NORWALK, Conn. — Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling has collected about $135,000 in his drive for reelection. On Tuesday, a potential Republican opponent came forward: former U.S. Rep. candidate Jonathon Riddle. And John Kydes has collected another $550 in his bid to be a Mayoral candidate in 2023. (Yes, in two years.)

Meanwhile, Lisa Brinton’s Independents for Norwalk PAC has raised about $14,000. It’s rumored she has 15 people interested in running for various Norwalk offices under the independents banner this year, but they would need to petition their way onto the ballot.

Monday was the deadline for quarterly campaign finance filings, detailing donations and expenses incurred from April 1 to June 30. Riddle filed his campaign registration Tuesday.

Riddle

Riddle, a South Norwalk resident, has been Chief Executive Officer for Deep Value Investments since February, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s also Chief Executive Officer and President of Empowered Learning Corporation, since December, and was director of Altium Wealth from January to November 2020. He was Vice President and lead advisor for the Private Bank of Bank of America in Westport for two years and four months, ending in December 2019.

Riddle grew up in Westchester County, New York, and was a three-sport athlete at Archbishop Stepinac High School, going on to play Division 1 football at Iona College in New Rochelle, his website stated in 2019. He originally intended to run for Common Council that year, and was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee, but he instead challenged U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) in 2020.

Riddle won 12,873 votes in Norwalk while Himes took 29,580 Norwalk votes. Himes won the district contest with 68.5% of the vote.

Riddle did not reply to a Tuesday evening email from NancyOnNorwalk.

He’s currently the only GOP candidate who has filed for Norwalk Mayor, Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms said.

“There is a lot of excitement around his candidacy. However we will not know the final results until the convention,” Wilms said.

Norwalk Republicans meet next Tuesday, in person at the Norwalk Inn, to endorse candidates.

Rilling

Rilling is seeking a fifth two-year term. He closed the quarter on June 30 with $135,800.01 in receipts, $48,370 of that contributed in this three month period. The later was fueled by 26 $1,000 donations, 12 of them from people connected to Shoprite.

Friends of Rilling had $114,491.18 left in its warchest as of July 1. A news release said the $48,000 raised during this reporting period came from 174 individuals, with approximately $9 out of every $10 contributed coming from individuals and residents of Norwalk. Overall, there are 400 contributions from individuals.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support we have received, and will continue to work with diligence and determination to earn it,” Rilling said in a statement. “I am grateful to each of our contributors, our campaign team, and our incredible volunteers. I am equally thankful for the continued support of working families and labor unions like the Fairfield County Building Trades, carpenters, plumbers and pipefitters, electricians, roofers, bricklayers, laborers, telecommunications workers and firefighters. I am proud of our city, our residents, our businesses, and our city employees. While we are still emerging from the pandemic, I have never been more optimistic for our future. I will continue to work hard to earn the votes and support of the people of Norwalk.”

Adam Wood, campaign spokesman, said, “We are encouraged and motivated by the enthusiasm and support Mayor Rilling continues to receive from the people of Norwalk. Voters have appreciated his steadfast leadership throughout the pandemic, and make it clear that they want that kind of tried and true experience to help Norwalk prosper in the future.”

Kydes

Kydes, a Common Council member since 2013, opened an exploratory committee for a Mayoral run in December and dissolved it in April, converting it to an exploratory committee for 2023. In May, he “officially announced” that he’s running for Mayor in 2023.

He’s also seeking reelection to the Council, where he has represented District C for nearly eight years, been Council President for two years and served as Planning Committee Chairman since November 2015.

Kydes for Mayor raised $15,412 in the first quarter. The maximum donation for an exploratory committee is $375. Kydes received 19 maximum donations, seven of them from out-of-towners.

In the second quarter, Kydes for Mayor raised $550 and had $17.45 in expenses, leaving a balance of $15,474.31.

Independents for Norwalk

Brinton, an unaffiliated voter who has twice tried to take down Rilling, formed Independents for Norwalk as a Political Action Committee in June, according to Town Clerk Rick McQuaid.

She has filed papers to run for Council at large this time around. Multiple sources say she’s filed paperwork for 15 candidates, but she and McQuaid say that’s not accurate. Brinton explained:

“We have a petitioning process to follow that is different from the other two established local parties. While the Independent Party exists on a state level and has a rich history in Norwalk, it lapsed a couple of decades ago. We are reinvigorating the line, the party and its local platform, with candidates from all political backgrounds.

“Once we go through this municipal election cycle, we can create a local organization and won’t have to complete this complicated, rules based petitioning process for future elections. We’ll be able to nominate and endorse candidates just like the other two parties. As a truly big tent party, Independents For Norwalk welcome anyone interested in advocating for the interests, long term quality of life and economic well being of our city and its residents versus the cronyism and special interests politics we are witnessing in our city today.

“Regarding your questions as to how many or who is petitioning – I’ll say this. Both the number of candidates and those expressing an interest in running is fluid. In fact, I just took paperwork for a new petitioning candidate this evening. We will continue to welcome anyone interested in serving and running on our line, as they have until August 4th to submit petitioning paperwork.”

Former Board of Education member Erik Anderson has registered to run for constable, according to McQuaid. Sources say it’s under the Independents for Norwalk banner.

Independents for Norwalk has raised $4,485 and spent $698.85, leaving a balance of $4098.15 as of July 1, according to the campaign filing. All of the donations came from Norwalk residents.

Balance on hand at beginning of quarter: $79,101.58

Contributions from individuals this quarter: $43,220

Receipts from other committees this quarter: $2,500

Other monetary receipts this quarter: $150

Total purchase of advertising this quarter: $2,500

Total monetary receipts this quarter: $43,370

Total raised: $135,800.01

Expenses paid by committee this quarter: $12,980.40

Balance on hand at close of reporting period: $114,491.18

In-kind contributions received: $2,277.88

$1000

Jacqueline Alarcon of Stamford, Shoprite

Michael Berkoff of Stamford, BevMax

Joseph Cingari of Stamford, Shoprite

Dominick Cingari of Stamford, Shoprite

Jenna Cingari of Stamford

Thomas Cingari Jr. of Stamford, Grade A markets

Nancy Cingari of Stamford

Salvatore Cingari of Stamford, Grade A Shoprite

Thomas Cingari of Stamford, Grade A markets

Suzanne Cingari Jr. of Stamford, William Pitt Sotheby’s

Kathleen Cosby of Greenwich

Dominico Chiapetta, DMC Electric Services LLC

Ennio Dinino Sr. of Stamford, AJI Services LLC

Chuck Kriewald ($500 this quarter)

Alan Lazowski of Hartford, LAZ Parking

Jane Lyons of Stamford, Rhodor Associates

Isabel Imbrogno of Stamford

Oscar Imbrogno of Stamford, 360 Connecticut Ave. Associates

Felicia Lofaro of Stamford, Grade A markets

Joseph Lofaro of Stamford

Laurie Longo of Stamford, F.D. Rich Co.

Gabriel Jaramillo, 360 Connecticut Ave. Associates

Barbara Murphy, retiree

Anel Montanez of Stamford, AM Contracting/self

Rosemary Montanez of Stamford, Grade A Shoprite

Lawrence O’Brien ($650 this quarter)

$982.24

Ed Camacho ($250 this quarter in cash)

$850

Michael Gray

$750

Kim Morque of Greenwich, Spinnaker Realty ($250 this quarter)

$600

Kevin Conroy

$500

Martin Kenny of Cromwell

Win Baum of Fairfield ($250 this quarter)

Kevin Graff of Glastonbury

Peter Cimini of Rocky Hill

John Harkins of Stratford ($200 this quarter)



$450

Allan Kleban of Wilton ($200 this quarter)

David Westmoreland ($250 this quarter)

$425

Adam Wood ($25 this quarter)

$400

Mike Mushak ($250 this quarter)

Frank Caico of Newtown, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners

$350

Patsy Brescia ($100 this quarter)

$305

Michael DiMeglio of Margate, N.J. ($205 this quarter)

$300

Piet Marks ($200 this quarter)

James Murphy of Darien

$275

Doug Stern ($25 this quarter)

$250

Scott Emerson of Stamford

Galen Wells ($100 this quarter)

Jud Aley

Sylvia Schulman ($100 this quarter)

Ron Banks ($50 this quarter)

Steven Touger ($100 this quarter)

Donna King ($50 this quarter)

Kevin Tepas ($50 this quarter)

Anne Lantz

Anthony Camiliere of Wethersfield

Michael Johnson of West Hartford

Paul Nunez of New Haven

Stephanie Rasmussen

Donna King ($50 this quarter)

Kevin Reynolds of West Hartford

Patrick Sullivan of Hartford

Dulce Ghandi of Darien

Steven Touger ($150 this quarter)

Richard Baskin ($150 this quarter)

John Suchy of Wilton

John Leako

Michael Skiber of Westport

Carelton Giles of Middletown

Dominic Muro ($50 this quarter)

$200

Marc Bradley

Jeff Balasa

Robert Bryant

Anthony Carr of Mamaroneck

Manny Langella ($50 this quarter)

Linda Johnson of Wilton ($150 this quarter)

Martin O’Marra

Richard Baudouin

Manny Langella ($150 this quarter)

Daniel McInerney of Trumbull ($100 this quarter)

Charlie Taney of Redding ($100 this quarter)

$175

Bradford Craighead of South Salem, N.Y. ($50 this quarter)

$150

Christine Names ($50 this quarter)

Patricia Tinto ($100 this quarter)

Nicholas Kantor

Dorothy Mobilia ($50 this quarter)

Joan Gray

Laoise King ($50 this quarter)

Carl Ordemann of New York, N.Y.

Austin Luo

Maria Cheung

Richard LeGreca

Nancy Meany

Karen O’Connell of East Haven

Antonio Pires of Bridgeport

$125

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig ($50 this quarter)

Robert Burgess ($50 this quarter)

$105

Fran Collier-Clemmons ($55 this quarter)

$100

Pam Parkington

David Heuvelman ($50 this quarter)

Andy Garfunkel

Dominique Johnson

Michael Gertsch

Douglas Moss

Marc Alan

Patrick McCabe of Hartford

Thomas Startup of Westport

Chris Cloud of Farmington

Peter Smith of Milford

Miguel Fuentes of Chesire

Michael Sweeney

Ryan Bingham of New Hartford

William Finch of Bridgeport

Michael Doyle of Mansfield

Jay Malcynsky of Chester

Stephan Kinney of Old Saybrook

Joseph Aresimowicz of Berlin

David Cole

Ellie Becker

Mathew Condon

Duane Gates of Deep River

Richard Rivera of Derby

Wilfredo Vega Jr. of Stratford

Karen Spencer ($75 this quarter)

$75

Elizabeth Golden ($50 this quarter)

Joshua Goldstein ($50 this quarter)

Charles Nystrom ($50 this quarter)

Judith Cobin ($25 this quarter)

Marilyn Robinson ($25 this quarter)

$70

Fanny Osorio ($50 this quarter)

$50

Eric Fischman

Bruce Kimmel

Sheri Brown

Steven Wager

Dana Garbrielson

Jacquen Jordan-Byron

Daniel Verel

Louise Flax

Kevin Hobson

Jacqueline Lightfield

Eloisa Melendez

Leonel Rosales

Daniel Sanchick

Beth Siegelbaum ($25 this quarter)

Kathleen Tepper

Benjamin Cherner

Chanda Bronax-Nino

James Condron

Mary Finnegan

Alexandra Pillon of West Hartford

Alexandra Baudouin

Caren Glickson ($25 this quarter)

Roma Stibravy

Jennifer Bangser

Anne Farrow ($25 this quarter)

$45

Elsa Obuchowski ($25 this quarter)

Daniel Obuchowski ($25 this quarter)

$25

Claudia Boerst

Tina Duryea

Rita Startup of Westport

Kathleen Williams

Wilbur Escobar

Jordon Hensley

Nathaniel Yordon of Easton

Dan Aron of Westport

$20

David Murchie of Stamford ($10 this quarter)

Connecticut Firefighters PAC $1,500

CT Union of Telephone Workers Local 1298 $500

AT&T Connecticut Employee PAC $500

BJ Ryans

Accurate Auto Repair

Raymond Funeral Home

McMahon Ford

Gault Family Companies

DePino Nunez & Biggs

Gaffney Bennett & Associates

Capitol Strategies Group

Garavel Auto Group

A.Pappajohn Company



Edwin Camacho $232.24

Colin Hosten $232.24

Mario Coppola $300

Norman Bloom $698.15

James Bloom $815.23

Balance on hand beginning of reporting period: $14,941.76

Contributions from individuals: $550

Total monetary receipts: $550

Subtotals: $15,491.76

Expenses paid by committee: $17.45

Balance on hand at close of reporting period: $15,474.31

Bruce Beinfield $100

Blain Nicholas of Wilton $200

Clyde Mount $100

Andy Garfunkel $100

Contributions from individuals: $4,485

Total purchase of advertising: $250

Expenses paid by committee: $685.85

Balance on hand at close of reporting period: $4098.15

In-kind contributions received: $254.21

Bryan Meek $1000

Lisa Brinton $500

John Velez $500

Sue Haynie $500

Sue Small, $250

Marc Grenier $200

Jody Sattler $100

Kristin Guttroff $100

Lynne Pratt $100

Cheryl Kemeny $100

Lynne Pratt $100

Ester Stefandis $100

Rosaria Konstantin $100

Jo Bennett $100

Jen Farnum $100

Margaret Epprecht $50

Lisa Henderson $50

Jeffrey Rolhings $50

Erik Anderson $40

Lisa Helyhe $40

Scott and Kathleen Kuhner $40

Jane Graham $30

Donna Smirniotopoulos $30

Stuart Garrelict $30

Irina Marquis $25

Joan Smith $25

Marlene Cohen $25

Stephen Bentkover $25

Heather Schneider $20

Sarah Johnson $20

Andrew Meyerson $20

John Romano $20

John McKissick $20

Glenn Iannaccone $20

Nora King $20

Juanita Olguin $20

Margarita Connors $20

Tamsen Langalis $20

Alexandra Kemeny $15

Cheryl Warner $15

Mike Barbis $15

Miner Nelson $15

David Davidson $15

In kind