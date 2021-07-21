Riddle wins Republican endorsement to challenge Rilling for Mayor

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Republicans have endorsed Jonathan Riddle as their candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling. Riddle had no competition for the slot.

“My administration will focus on education, infrastructure, lowering taxes, and fixing our massive traffic problem caused by Harry’s over development. Additionally, I will call for term limits for the mayor, which will limit someone serving as mayor to eight years,” Riddle said.

Rilling is seeking his fifth two-year term.

“When someone is in office for long periods of time, like Harry has, special interest groups, stale ideas and corruption soon follow,” Riddle said. “My opponent is by all measures a good man who at times has done some good for Norwalk. But after eight long years, that time has passed.”

Riddle, who grew up in Westchester County, N.Y. and lives in South Norwalk, challenged U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) last year, winning 36.3% of the vote.

“Jonathan has been in our town now for several years,” District D Chairman John Romano said. “He’s got an extremely strong background in finance, (he ran against Himes), he’s got himself through it unscathed, kind of, because he’s willing to get back into the fray.”

The RTC website offers this information about Riddle:

“Jonathan started his career with BNY Mellon in Greenwich working with high-net-worth families. Shortly thereafter, he left BNY Mellon for Bessemer Trust, where he served as a client advisor for four years in New York City. Jonathan then served as a Vice President and lead advisor for the Private Bank of Bank of America in Westport, Connecticut for two years before joining Altium Wealth Management in January 2020. Jonathan is currently a Director for Altium, a Financial Consulting and Wealth Management RIA firm in Purchase, New York.”

Riddle received applause from the RTC on Tuesday when he promised not to allow critical race theory to be taught in Norwalk Public Schools.

He said Rilling thinks the school system is great but it’s ranked 141 out of 172 Connecticut districts and, “We’re surrounded by four out of the top five school districts in the state. We are failing our students and that means we’re failing Norwalk.”

He would ensure that every classroom has an air conditioner and would champion a new school for South Norwalk.

Republicans endorsed no Board of Education candidates, although there are five openings this year, all for at large seats.

Riddle told NancyOnNorwalk that he’d work with both sides of the aisle.

“We need to work hand in hand with our leaders on the other side of the table in order to improve the quality of life and education in Norwalk,” he said.

Like other Republicans, Riddle blamed Rilling for increased traffic in town. It’s “far worse” than he’s seen it in six years as a resident, he said, blaming “over development.”

He also promised to stand against any move to create a civilian review board for Norwalk Police. He’d take a fresh look at Wall Street and Manresa Island.

He said, “Let’s take back this great city and eliminate the partisan stranglehold that is controlling every decision without our input.”