Rilling: $87K; Kydes: $15K. But will Kydes run?

Kydes says ‘maybe,’ form says otherwise

NORWALK, Conn. — Rilling for Mayor touts “$87,430 in total monetary receipts from 264 donors” since beginning its fundraising effort to reelect Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling. Common Council member John Kydes (D-District C) speaks of “tremendous support” for his exploration into running for Mayor and has raised $15,000.

Rilling raised $45,405 in the first quarter, adding to the $40,252 on hand at the end of the year. Papers were due April 10 for the period ending March 31; the total raised overall was $85,657. The figure above is from a press release and includes donations made in April.

The maximum donation allowed in the Mayor’s campaign is $1,000. Rilling received 23 maximum donations, three of them from Norwalkers. Most are tied to development.

Kydes for Mayor raised $15,412 in the first quarter. The maximum donation for an exploratory committee is $375. Kydes received 19 maximum donations, seven of them from out-of-towners.

Kydes “has not finalized his intent to run for Mayor but plans to make his announcement in the coming weeks,” a press release said.

Kydes dissolved his exploratory committee April 7, signing his name below a statement that said, “I declare that I will not seek the nomination or election to any public office during the election cycle for which my exploratory committee was formed.” The box next to that statement is checked.

NancyOnNorwalk called Kydes and emailed him, asking about the discrepancy – the form says he won’t run for any office this year, but the press release says he “hasn’t finalized his intent to run for Mayor.”

“I opened two exploratory committees. The first one that was opened in 2020 with no activity was closed and the second one is still active,” he replied.

He didn’t reply to a second email, sent at 9 p.m., asking why the box was checked.

In addition, the Kydes campaign finance filing states that it’s for the 2023 election.

Republicans have not announced a candidate.

Campaign comments

Rilling’s campaign touts “receipts from Norwalk and greater Norwalk residents & small businesses.”

“The Rilling campaign is pleased with its fundraising efforts, having raised $87,430 in total monetary receipts from 264 donors – the vast majority of whom are individuals and Norwalk residents. Mayor Harry Rilling continues to talk to voters and it’s clear they want experienced leadership to help Norwalk recover from the pandemic,” campaign spokeswoman Lauren Gray is quoted as saying in the press release.

Rilling is seeking a fifth two-year term.

“I am thankful to each and every contributor,” Rilling said in the release. “Our efforts of reaching voters and listening to the concerns of every Norwalk resident continues. As we emerge from the pandemic we remain optimistic for the future of Norwalk. I am thankful for the continued support of so many Norwalkers across the entire city. I also remain proud to have the support of working families and labor unions such as the Fairfield County Building Trades, carpenters, plumbers and pipefitters, electricians, roofers, bricklayers, laborers, telecommunications workers and firefighters.”

Kydes was elected to his first Council term the same year Rilling became Mayor. “Over the last few months John and his team have been working hard on a public outreach and fundraising,” the press release said.

“The feedback and donations have exceeded my expectations. We wanted this to be a grassroots fundraising campaign and we have achieved that goal,” Kydes is quoted as saying.

“I will spend the next few weeks working on my Exploratory Committee for Mayor and helping my community get through this pandemic with my work on the Council,” Kydes said.

Norwalkers are concerned about how the city will recover from the pandemic, it said.

“We need to be creative on how the city generates revenue and how that revenue will benefit residents. With smart planning Norwalk can be financially stable without putting that burden on the taxpayer or losing what it means to be a Norwalker,” Kydes said. “…I have no doubt that Norwalk will come out of this pandemic stronger and better than before. We have a lot of work to do but I am ready for that challenge.”

Rilling filing details

The Rilling campaign finance filing states:

Balance on hand $40,252.10

Contributions from individuals $38,505

Receipts from other committees $2,750

Other monetary receipts $1,900

Total purchase of advertising $2,250

Total monetary receipts $45,405

Subtotals $85,657.10

Expenses paid by committee $6,555.52

Balance on hand at close of reporting period $79,101.58

Donations:

$1,000

Edward Carvalho of Glastonbury, MJ Daly LCC executive

Clay Cox of Trumbull, City Carting

Bryan Dietz, real estate developer

Anthony Farina of Newmarket, N.H., Waste Innovations executive

Samuel Fuller of Darien, Fuller Development LLC president

Colleen Fraccola of Darien

Caroline Gaglio of Stamford, homemaker

Steve Giannoutsos of Wilton, orthodontist, real estate developer

Edward Gormbley of New York City, Workforce Partners

Adam Greenbaum of New York City, real estate

Arthur Greenblatt of Weatogue, Vesta Corporation

Danielle Hogan of Stamford, homemaker

Richard McGonigal, retiree

Carl Kuehner of Stamford, Building & Land Technology (BLT)

Phil Mendence

Shlomo Oz, Capital Equities Group real estate developer

Robin Panovka of New York City, attorney

Augustus Pappajohn of Westport, A. Pappajohn Co. contractor

Laura Peterson of South Windsor, Daniels Caulking LLC

Carol Seligson of Westport, retiree

Stanley Seligson of Westport, Seligson Properties real estate developer

Andy Soumelidis, LandTech civil engineer

Alex Weiss of Greenwich

$500

Michael Cacace of Stamford

John Erdmann III

David Gable, Hocon Gas

Donald Gustafson of Westport

Patrick Lee of Boston, Trinity Financial

Kim Morque of Greenwich

Chris Gavrilides

Arnold Rutkin

Curtis Stewart

Gino Vona

$375

Ken Lametta

$350

Kenneth Carney of West Haven

Marc Dagastino of Easton

Jim Giuliano of West Hartford

Michael LoSasso of Bridgeport

$300

John Harkins of Stratford

Michael Walsh of Farmington

$250

Anthony Aitoro

Paula Antonucci of North Haven

Robert Berchem of Milford

Patsy Brescia

Leonard DiNardo of Bridgeport

John Eberle of New Haven

Michael Galante of Fairfield

Austin Iodice of Fairfield

Peter Libre

John Marcin

Farhan Memon

John Moeling

Robert Moore

Len Rosati of Shelton

Joseph Walkovich of Danbury

Christopher West of Fairfield

$200

Dominic Muro

Joseph Rosetti of Palm Beach, Fla.

$150

Matthew Brown of Brookfield

Adam Wood of Rocky Hill

$125

Bradford Craighead of South Salem, N.Y.

$100

Josephine Anderson

Daniel Amoruccio

Ron Banks

Richard Baskin

Bruce Beinfield

Michael Corsello of Westport

Peter Fullam

John Hoffman of North Haven

David LeBlanc of Wilton

John Lesko

Donna King

Joseph Masher

Dorothy Mobilia

Nicholas Pichotta

Patricia Russo

Margaret Shanahan

Christine Names

Peter Smyth

Charlie Taney of Redding

Susan Thompson

David Westmoreland

Michael Witherspoon

Nancy Usic

$75

Robert Burgess

Mary Ellen Flaherty Ludwig

$50

John Altieri

Peter Berman

Judith Cobin

Carl Cooke

Linda Johnson

Barbara Meyer-Mitchell

Eric Montgomery

Josh Morgan of Beacon Falls

Sylvia Schulman

Kevin Tepas

Jim Clark

$35

Robert Keyes

$25

Andres Bermudez-Hallstrom

Sandra Billings

Fran Collier-Clemmons

Elizabeth Golden

Marjorie Katz

Charles Nystrom

Marilyn Robinson

Felicia Rozek

Broderick Sawyer

Karen Spencer

Patricia Tinto

Susan Weinberger

$20

Fanny Osorio

Receipts from other committees

UA Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 777 PAC $1,500

UFCW Local 371 Connecticut PAC $500

Norwalk Firefighters Association $500

Sound CT PAC $250

Purchase of $250 in advertising

Norwalk Green Living

Vessel Technologies

Newman Architects

Suez Water Environmental Services

Tomlinson Hawley Patterson

Norwalk Inn & Conference Center

Annex Used Cars

Country Disposal Services

Country Transfer

You can find previous 2021 Rilling fundraising info here.

Kydes campaign filing details

The Kydes campaign finance filing details:

Balance on hand 0

Contributions from individuals $15,412

total monetary receipts $15,412

subtotals $15,412

expenses paid by committee $470.24

balance on hand at close of reporting period $14,941.76

Donations

$375

Frederika Bikakis

Greg Brasher

James Cain

Shaun Cain of New Canaan

John DiScala

Rodd Friedman

Chris Gavrielidis

George Papadopoulos of Miami Beach

Hariklia Goodchild

Athanasios Kokkinos

Naomi Kydes

Kenneth Lametta of Westport

Evan Rosenberg of Stamford

Sari Rosenberg of Stamford

Raul Serrano

Thea Tsiranides

Angela Tsiropoulos of Westport

Eleftherios Tsiropoulos of Westport

Kyriakos Tsiropoulos

$300

Nick Sacchinelli

Nicholas Sacchinelli

Yanni Tsiranides

$275

Adam Greenbaum

Robert Miller

$250

Michelle Imbrogno Miller of Darien

George Tsiranides

$200

Helen Boyian

Chris Christoforides of Danbury

Eleftherios Christoforides

Michael Corello of Westport

Joseph Derr

William Leopold of New Canaan

Angel Muniz

Gina Ortolano

Thomas Rich of Stamford, F.D. Rich

Mike Shullman of New Canaan

Mark Tiefenthaler of Wilton

Phillip Tsiranides

Carlo Vona

$175

Adam Blank

$150

Frederika Bikakis

Despina Papadopoulos

$125

Melissa Iacovacci

$100

Mark Burton of Westport

Chris Ciancio of New Canaan

Matt Condon

Carl Cooke

Sean Davis of LaJolla, Calif.

Jefferey DiRaffaele

Xeni Fragakis of Brooklyn

Gregory Goldstein of Wilton

Josh Hariton

Thomas Lametta

Robert Miller

Carol Matyia-Ross

Lisa Nuzzo

Devang Patei

James Papadakos

Spiro Papakosmas

Brian Pollack of Avon

Devon Rausch

Ted Sihpol of New Canaan

Joanna Stefanidis

Stephen Stone

Mark Tiefenthaler of Wilton

Tina Tsiranides

$50