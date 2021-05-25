Rilling: A leader to get us to the other side

I have been impressed and pleased overall with how the pandemic was handled here in Norwalk under Mayor Rilling.

There was no interruption of services at City Hall and access was added by the addition of walk up windows and virtual meetings to help with engagement. Captions and translations were also added to increase access and several services were moved online, something I hope continues after we move on from the pandemic.

Rilling aided small businesses in our area to keep them afloat by providing grants via a lottery system and creating a business development team who worked directly with local businesses on PPP federal loans, and expanded outdoor dining for various restaurants around Norwalk.

And although many in our city complain about high taxes, the Mayor has taken a conservative financial approach during the pandemic to help everyone, especially those facing hard times. He delayed tax payments and followed a conservative budget to limit increases. Norwalk was one of the few which was able to avoid layoffs.

I am proud of how we worked together during this pandemic and that we had a leader to get us to the other side. I am hopeful that there will be better days ahead and I know we can and will work together to make that possible as we have done in the past 14 months.

Jenn McMurrer