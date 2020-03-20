Norwalk senior dies from COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk resident has died from COVID-19, the first fatality here.

She was “a woman in her 80s who had been living in her private home in Norwalk,” Gov. Ned Lamont’s daily update said. She died while receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Norwalk Hospital.

“My heart breaks for this person’s family and friends. Our condolences go out to their loved ones,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying, in his evening update. “We know the coronavirus is not going away tomorrow or even in weeks ahead, so we are preparing long-term strategies. I am thankful for the public’s continued patience and understanding.”

There are three new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to eight, according to his update.

“In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 102 to 122. The age and sex of these individuals will not be released. The public is asked to continue to take precautions as community spread is likely happening across the state,” Rilling’s update said.

Lamont has asked you to stay at home to be safe, he said. “Norwalk officials will share more details on what this means for local government services in the days ahead.”