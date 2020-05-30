Rilling blasts NPS summer school plan; doctor cites ‘grave concerns’

NORWALK, Conn. — A major rift opened up between the City and school administrators Friday after NPS announced that it would be offering summer school in July.

“I was shocked to see a summer learning update from Norwalk Public Schools today that goes against the current recommendations of the Norwalk Health Department and medical adviser to NPS,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement sent three hours after an NPS email blast went out to parents.

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski has recently stressed the importance of offering summer school in light of learning gaps resulting from the sudden switch to distance learning due to the pandemic. The email blast cited Gov. Ned Lamont’s “ReOpen Connecticut” plan, and “guidance allowing in-person summer school classes to start on Monday, July 6.”

“The district has designed summer instruction options that will include both distance learning and in-person options,” the blast said.

Adamowski responded to the Mayor’s statement by saying he’d been “surprised and blindsided” by it, “without the courtesy of a phone call.”

NPS announcement

The five-week long Summer Academy is for K-8 students scoring at the 25th percentile and below in literacy, the NPS email blast said. Parents were “strongly” urged to arrange their own transportation to classes, but bus service was offered to kindergartners through third graders and “special education students of any grade level who will be attending an ESY {Extended School Year} program.”

Parents can choose an entirely virtual experience or opt in to in-person learning, with a teacher to student ratio of 10:1 per classroom. There’s also a hybrid model for fourth through eighth graders, alternating weeks of in-person learning with weeks of virtual classes.

High school students are eligible for summer learning if they’ve scored an “incomplete.” This could also be done in-person or virtually, and would begin as soon as school ends.

“{W}e want to assure families, students and staff that NPS will adhere to strict health protocols based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the State of Connecticut Department of Education and the Norwalk Health Department,” the announcement said.

NPS Summer School announcement 20-0529

‘Misleading and irresponsible’

“While the State of Connecticut has allowed school districts to consider offering summer school on July 6, communities are charged with making the final decision about whether that can safely be accomplished,” the City press release said.

“I specifically asked NPS to coordinate and share a detailed safety plan for review by health and safety experts prior to distributing information to parents,” Rilling said in the release.

“I was disappointed to learn NPS is moving ahead with plans for in-person summer school. I speak frequently with my colleagues across the state, and many similar communities to Norwalk, like New Haven and Danbury, are planning for online-only summer school,” Norwalk Director of Health Deanna D’Amore said.

“I have some grave concerns about the opening of Norwalk Public School’s summer school prematurely,” Dr. Norman J. Weinberger, pediatrician and NPS medical adviser, is quoted as saying, citing his three decades in service to NPS and his membership on the Board of Health.

“Dr. Weinberger and I met with leadership of Norwalk Public Schools earlier this week and we recommended that it was too early to anticipate a return to in- person instruction,” D’Amore is quoted as saying. “In addition to making sure the timing is correct, there also needs to be a detailed plan in place reviewed and approved by health experts to ensure students and teachers will not be put at-risk. That plan has yet to be shared with the Norwalk Health Department.”

“More details are required than simply saying temperature checks will happen and face masks will be worn. It is misleading to present options that have not yet been approved or vetted by anyone outside of the school district,” Rilling said.

Further, “It was irresponsible to share information before medical experts could sign-off on a plan that will protect the health and safety of students and staff,” Rilling said. “I remind Dr. Adamowski and his staff that Norwalk Public Schools is not an island unto itself. They are part of our city, and quite frankly, are being reckless with their approach to summer school.”

“For me, the health of our children is our number one priority,” Weinberger said. “In light of the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the State of Connecticut and the American Academy of Pediatrics for safe openings of schools, I am raising questions related to adequate preparation to ensure the safety and health of our children during this coronavirus pandemic. Are we in Norwalk adequately prepared?”

Adamowski: Rilling needs to be consistent

Adamowski released this statement:

“As our parent newsletter states today about summer learning opportunities, NPS curriculum leaders and administrators have designed options keeping in mind all Connecticut State Department of Education health and safety guidelines, and have provided parents with the choice of summer learning remotely at home. Norwalk has followed the State opening schedule and safety guidelines in every other respect and education should not be the exception. We expect that the Mayor will be consistent in his adherence to State guidelines and recognize the needs of all families, including the growing achievement gap of many of our most underserved students that has been widened by the prolonged closure of schools.

“We believe we have worked closely with the Mayor’s staff throughout this health crisis. I was surprised and blindsided by the Mayor’s statement today without the courtesy of a phone call. I would characterize it as an overreaction and a misunderstanding without communication. Ironically, at the same time we have been planning summer learning options we have been working with the City on the use of school buildings for summer camps run by the Recreation and Parks Department.”