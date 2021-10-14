Rilling campaign collects $155K; Riddle, less than $2K
NORWALK, Conn. — Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling has raised more than $155,000 in his bid for reelection. His Republican opponent, Jonathan Riddle, has raised about $1,700.
Finance disclosure forms were filed Tuesday by both campaigns. Rilling for Mayor reports $11,750 in contributions from individuals this quarter and $3,061.18 from other committees. Friends of Jonathan Riddle began the quarter with $60 and reports $1,735 in total contributions from individuals on the summary page but calls it $1,730 on every other page.
Riddle came forward in July to challenge Rilling, Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms said. Rilling is seeking a fifth two-year term.
A Rilling news release said, “For every $10 the campaign raised since July, over $9.50 has been from individual donors across Norwalk and Connecticut. Approximately 60% of individual donors in this filing were Norwalk residents who contributed an average of $153 per person.”
Riddle did not send a news release.
The Riddle filing does not specify expenses on its summary page. On another page, it states that $1,397.35 was spent, most of it on lawn signs.
Peter Riddle of Stamford, Riddle campaign treasurer, submitted the filing.
The Rilling filing was submitted by Nate Yordon of Easton.
Friends of Rilling
- Balance on hand beginning of period: $114,491.18
- Contributions from individuals: $11,750
- Receipts from other committees: $3,061.16
- Total purchase of advertising: $4,600
- Total monetary receipts: $19,411.16
- Subtotals: $133,902.34
- Expenses paid by committee: $30,679.39
- Balance on hand at close of reporting period: $103,222.45
Total donations from contributors listed in the filing:
$1,000
- Attorney William Hennessey of Stamford
- Miguel Delgado, Salt Water Grille
- Eurico Taviera of Naugatuck, Naugatuck Construction LLC
- Jason Enters of Darien, EDG Properties
$750
- Patrick Eldredge of Riverside (total $1,000 since start of campaign)
$600
- Michael Mushak (total $1,000 since start of campaign)
$550
- David Westmoreland (total $1,000 since start of campaign)
$500
- Saida Rofhok, Fencecraft LLC owner
- Curtis Stewart (total $1,000 since start of campaign)
- James Jerolman of North Haven
$250
- Melissa Iacovacci
- Adam Blank (total $750 since start of campaign)
$200
- Allan Kieban of Wilton (total $650 since start of campaign)
- Craig Flaherty of Darien
$150
- Susan Weinberger (total $175 since start of campaign)
- Theodore Randolph
- Colin Hosten (total $482.24 since start of campaign)
- Patsy Brescia (total $500 since start of campaign)
$110
- Michael DiMeglio of Margate, N.J. (total $450 since start of campaign)
$100
- John Kydes
- Adam Derrick
- Barbara Smyth (total $200 since start of campaign)
- Joseph Masher (total $200 since start of campaign)
- Pamela Parkington (total $200 since start of campaign)
- Ronald Banks (total $350 since start of campaign)
- Bruce Beinfield (total $300 since start of campaign)
- John Moeling (total $850 since start of campaign)
- Richard Baskin (total $350 since start of campaign)
- Frank Peloso Jr. of Easton
$75
- Priscilla Feral
- Marc Alan (total $175 since start of campaign)
- Galen Wells (total $325 since start of campaign)
- Sylvia Schulman (total $325 since start of campaign)
- Sheri Brown (total $125 since start of campaign)
- Kara Nelson Baekey
- Diane Jellerette
- Laoise King (total $225 since start of campaign)
- Eloisa Melendez (total $125 since start of campaign)
- Blanca Velasquez
$50
- Mustafa Noor
- Marilyn Robinson (total $125 since start of campaign)
- Karl Basone
- Darlene Young
- Lucy Dathan (total $75 since start of campaign)
- Donna King (total $300 since start of campaign)
- Jacquen Jordan-Byron (total $100 since start of campaign)
- Caren Glickson (total $100 since start of campaign)
- Jenn McMurrer
- Nicol Ayers
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner
- Diane Revolus
- Douglas Stern (total $325 since start of campaign)
- Melissa Murray (total $100 since start of campaign)
Ellie Becker (total $150 since start of campaign)
- Mary-Kay Harrity
$25
- Jan Degenshein
- Sal Liccione of Westport
- Barry Kasdan
- Beth Siegalbaum (total $75 since start of campaign)
- Mary Burgess
- Adela De Ioizaga Carney
$20
- Heidi Godleski
- Marion Glickson of Stamford
Contributions from Committees
$1,500
- Capital City PAC
$375
- AFT Connecticut PAC
$500
- CT Laborers’ Political League
- AFSCME Council 4 OPC
Purchases of advertising
$250
- Cherry Hill Glass Co. Inc.
- Main Enterprises Inc.
- Canaan Distributors Corp.
- Antinozzi Associates, P.C.
- Colandro & Imbrogno Masonry, LLC
- Kaestle Boos Associates
- Mack Fire Protection, Inc.
- New Era Mechanical Corp.
- Camsan, Inc.
- Mas Mechanical
- TF Andrew Carpet One and Home
- All in One Construction Group LLC
GCV Construction LLC
- Baybrook Remodelers Inc.
- F.D. Rich Company Inc.
- SoNo Development Partners LLC
- TR SoNo Partners
- TR Washington LLC
$50
- Bill Wells
- Daniel Colandro
Friends of Jonathan Riddle
- Balance on hand $60
- Contributions from individuals $1735
Total donations from contributors listed in the filing:
$1,000
- Fred Wilms
$250
- Ellen Wink
$100
- John Romano
- William Dunne
- Scott Vetare
- Richard Moccia of Ridgefield
$25
- James Kahmann