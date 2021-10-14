Rilling campaign collects $155K; Riddle, less than $2K

NORWALK, Conn. — Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling has raised more than $155,000 in his bid for reelection. His Republican opponent, Jonathan Riddle, has raised about $1,700.

Finance disclosure forms were filed Tuesday by both campaigns. Rilling for Mayor reports $11,750 in contributions from individuals this quarter and $3,061.18 from other committees. Friends of Jonathan Riddle began the quarter with $60 and reports $1,735 in total contributions from individuals on the summary page but calls it $1,730 on every other page.

Riddle came forward in July to challenge Rilling, Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms said. Rilling is seeking a fifth two-year term.

A Rilling news release said, “For every $10 the campaign raised since July, over $9.50 has been from individual donors across Norwalk and Connecticut. Approximately 60% of individual donors in this filing were Norwalk residents who contributed an average of $153 per person.”

Riddle did not send a news release.

The Riddle filing does not specify expenses on its summary page. On another page, it states that $1,397.35 was spent, most of it on lawn signs.

Peter Riddle of Stamford, Riddle campaign treasurer, submitted the filing.

The Rilling filing was submitted by Nate Yordon of Easton.

Friends of Rilling

Balance on hand beginning of period: $114,491.18

Contributions from individuals: $11,750

Receipts from other committees: $3,061.16

Total purchase of advertising: $4,600

Total monetary receipts: $19,411.16

Subtotals: $133,902.34

Expenses paid by committee: $30,679.39

Balance on hand at close of reporting period: $103,222.45

Total donations from contributors listed in the filing:

$1,000

Attorney William Hennessey of Stamford

Miguel Delgado, Salt Water Grille

Eurico Taviera of Naugatuck, Naugatuck Construction LLC

Jason Enters of Darien, EDG Properties

$750

Patrick Eldredge of Riverside (total $1,000 since start of campaign)

$600

Michael Mushak (total $1,000 since start of campaign)

$550

David Westmoreland (total $1,000 since start of campaign)

$500

Saida Rofhok, Fencecraft LLC owner

Curtis Stewart (total $1,000 since start of campaign)

James Jerolman of North Haven

$250

Melissa Iacovacci

Adam Blank (total $750 since start of campaign)

$200

Allan Kieban of Wilton (total $650 since start of campaign)

Craig Flaherty of Darien

$150

Susan Weinberger (total $175 since start of campaign)

Theodore Randolph

Colin Hosten (total $482.24 since start of campaign)

Patsy Brescia (total $500 since start of campaign)

$110

Michael DiMeglio of Margate, N.J. (total $450 since start of campaign)

$100

John Kydes

Adam Derrick

Barbara Smyth (total $200 since start of campaign)

Joseph Masher (total $200 since start of campaign)

Pamela Parkington (total $200 since start of campaign)

Ronald Banks (total $350 since start of campaign)

Bruce Beinfield (total $300 since start of campaign)

John Moeling (total $850 since start of campaign)

Richard Baskin (total $350 since start of campaign)

Frank Peloso Jr. of Easton

$75

Priscilla Feral

Marc Alan (total $175 since start of campaign)

Galen Wells (total $325 since start of campaign)

Sylvia Schulman (total $325 since start of campaign)

Sheri Brown (total $125 since start of campaign)

Kara Nelson Baekey

Diane Jellerette

Laoise King (total $225 since start of campaign)

Eloisa Melendez (total $125 since start of campaign)

Blanca Velasquez

$50

Mustafa Noor

Marilyn Robinson (total $125 since start of campaign)

Karl Basone

Darlene Young

Lucy Dathan (total $75 since start of campaign)

Donna King (total $300 since start of campaign)

Jacquen Jordan-Byron (total $100 since start of campaign)

Caren Glickson (total $100 since start of campaign)

Jenn McMurrer

Nicol Ayers

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner

Diane Revolus

Douglas Stern (total $325 since start of campaign)

Melissa Murray (total $100 since start of campaign)

Ellie Becker (total $150 since start of campaign)

Ellie Becker (total $150 since start of campaign) Mary-Kay Harrity

$25

Jan Degenshein

Sal Liccione of Westport

Barry Kasdan

Beth Siegalbaum (total $75 since start of campaign)

Mary Burgess

Adela De Ioizaga Carney

$20

Heidi Godleski

Marion Glickson of Stamford

Contributions from Committees

$1,500

Capital City PAC

$375

AFT Connecticut PAC

$500

CT Laborers’ Political League

AFSCME Council 4 OPC

Purchases of advertising

$250

Cherry Hill Glass Co. Inc.

Main Enterprises Inc.

Canaan Distributors Corp.

Antinozzi Associates, P.C.

Colandro & Imbrogno Masonry, LLC

Kaestle Boos Associates

Mack Fire Protection, Inc.

New Era Mechanical Corp.

Camsan, Inc.

Mas Mechanical

TF Andrew Carpet One and Home

All in One Construction Group LLC

GCV Construction LLC

GCV Construction LLC Baybrook Remodelers Inc.

F.D. Rich Company Inc.

SoNo Development Partners LLC

TR SoNo Partners

TR Washington LLC

$50

Bill Wells

Daniel Colandro

Friends of Jonathan Riddle

Balance on hand $60

Contributions from individuals $1735

Total donations from contributors listed in the filing:

$1,000

Fred Wilms

$250

Ellen Wink

$100

John Romano

William Dunne

Scott Vetare

Richard Moccia of Ridgefield

$25