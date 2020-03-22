Rilling closes school properties, Cranbury Park

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has closed Cranbury Park and all Norwalk school properties, effective immediately.

The order is due to people congregating in spite of being told to social distance, to limit the spread of COVID-19. In a robocall to citizens, Rilling said that 25 young people had met for a soccer game at Brien McMahon High School.

Anyone found on school properties or Cranbury Park can be charged with criminal trespassing, a press release said.

“I have issued advisories, guidance, and warnings. In spite of that, people are still not taking this situation seriously enough. Young people congregating in groups increases the risk of community transmission, putting each and every one of us at risk,” Rilling is quoted as saying in the release. “I know some might feel invincible, but every person that contracts COVID-19 is likely to pass it on to at least one other person. That means parents and grandparents – people who may be severely affected by this virus – are at increased risk.”

On Saturday, Rilling closed the playgrounds, basketball courts, and skate park at Calf Pasture Beach and Veteran’s Park.

“Caution tape and barricades are being placed around certain areas to keep the public off equipment and courts. Parks and gates which can be locked, will be locked. At this moment, Calf Pasture Beach and Veteran’s Park remain open to the public, but Mayor Rilling said those may be closed if members of the public do not adhere to proper social distancing guidelines,” the press release said.

“I hope no other closures of public property happen, however, without further cooperation, it seems likely other facilities will be shut down. Parents – please talk to your children – stress the importance of social distancing – and inform them of the seriousness of this pandemic,” Rilling said in the release. “These are difficult, yet necessary decisions, and are ones I wish I didn’t have to make. My top priority is to protect the health and safety of our entire community. Unfortunately, when some people are irresponsible, other people also pay the consequences.”

For updates on City services, hours, and community resources, go to norwalkct.org/citynews. Health news and updates can be found at norwalkct.org/coronavirus.