Rilling distributes $50K Mayor’s Ball proceeds to nonprofits

From left: Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, Open Doors Executive Director Michele Conderino, Filling in the Blanks Director of Operation Luca Palombo, Filling in the Blanks Community Outreach Coordinator Estevan Restrepo, Filling in the Blanks Development Research Analyst Ryan Hanrahan, Filling in the Blanks Co-President/Co-Founder Tina Kramer, Filling in the Blanks Co-President/Co-Founder Shawnee Knight and Lucia Rilling. (City of Norwalk)

NORWALK, Conn. — Open Doors and Filling in the Blanks, two 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations whose altruistic spirit and growing list of accomplishments immeasurably enrich the Norwalk area’s social fabric, recently each got $25,000 in 2023 Mayor’s Ball fundraising proceeds presented to them by Mayor Rilling.

Founded in 1983, Open Doors guides indigent Norwalk area clients on a path to confident self-sufficiency. Led by human services veteran Executive Director Michele Conderino, MSW, the foundation owns 55 transitional apartments and operates the Smilow Life Center, the Children’s Resource Center, and the Financial Opportunity Center. Notably, the multi-faceted Smilow Center houses Norwalk Community Health Center’s SoNo branch, offering invaluable service to neighborhood residents.

Norwalk-based children’s weekend meals provider Filling In the Blanks has delivered more than two million weekend meals to children in low-income households since its 2013 founding by activist moms Shawnee Knight and Tina Kramer. The organization has grown to encompass more than 100 sites in Fairfield and Westchester counties.

Mayor Rilling said, “I’m pleased that this year’s Mayor’s Ball raised a total of $50,000 that will directly benefit people in our community through donations to Open Doors and Filling in the Blanks. I couldn’t think of two more worthy causes that directly impact people’s lives by helping them gain the resources they need. Open Doors helps people access housing and Filling in the Blanks works to combat child hunger by distributing meals to those in need. I want to thank everyone who helped raise money for these two incredible organizations during this year’s Mayor’s Ball.”