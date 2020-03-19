Rilling: Drive through testing available in Norwalk, parks may be closed

NORWALK, Conn. – There are no additional positive COVID-19 tests in Norwalk today, Mayor Harry Rilling announced Thursday evening. Fairfield County positive tests went from 69 to 102.

Rilling’s daily update includes:

Norwalk Hospital opens a drive through test site

Large gatherings in Norwalk continue, against recommendations; City outdoor facilities may be closed

Advice: Get a doctor Keep your kids home



Rilling announced Wednesday that he’d be issuing daily updates, late in the day. On Thursday, he announced:

Since yesterday, there are no new positive cases in Norwalk, and the total positive reported cases in Norwalk remains at five. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 69 to 102. The age and sex of these individuals will not be released. The public is asked to continue to take precautions as community spread is likely happening across the state.

Nuvance Health (Norwalk Hospital) announced a new drive-through collection site in Norwalk for pre-screened people suspected of having COVID-19. The site is located in the parking lot at the intersection of Stevens Street and Elmcrest Terrance. The collection site is only for people who meet necessary criteria, including having a doctor’s order and an appointment. Please do not show up unannounced. More info can be found here .

. It is imperative for residents without a primary care provider to establish a relationship with a local medical office, as testing for COVID-19 currently requires an approved order by a health professional. With or without insurance, there are local health care options available. More details are located here .

. Despite public health warnings to maintain social distance to slow the spread of coronavirus, city and school officials continue to receive many reports of gatherings taking place throughout the city, where groups of mostly young people are congregating at fields, playgrounds and public areas to play sports or socialize. Mayor Rilling continues to emphasize the importance of social distancing and avoiding group activities at this time. Without cooperation, public facilities may close.

While Mayor Rilling is not ordering the closure of daycare facilities at this time, he strongly encourages those who have children in daycare and telecommuting to keep their children at home. It is critically important daycares remain open to care for the children of first responders, health care workers, and other essential employees, who do not have the flexibility to work remotely.

The Nuvance Health (Norwalk Hospital) testing facility is in the parking lot at the intersection of Stevens Street and Elmcrest Terrance. It’s only for pre-screened people who meet all of following criteria:

You called your doctor’s office and had a consultation

Based on your symptoms and other information you provided, your doctor determined that you meet criteria for COVID-19 testing, and ordered a test for you

You have a scheduled appointment at the collection site

As Rilling states above, more information is available here. His update also refers to closing salons, spas and barbershops, and the postponement of the Connecticut primary. You can read more about that in a story here.

“We continue monitoring this situation closely, and remain in constant contact with local and state officials. We know coronavirus is here in our community, and I fully expect the number of positive cases to rise,” Rilling said. “That is why social distancing is so important. We want to keep our public facilities open for as long as we are able, but that requires everyone’s cooperation. Otherwise, we will strongly consider closing down all parks, playgrounds, fields, and beaches in Norwalk.”

Members of the public are encouraged to sign-up for the City’s CodeRED Emergency Alert Notification System at norwalkct.org/codered. Updates on City services, hours, and community resources will be routinely published at norwalkct.org/citynews. The latest health updates can be found at norwalkct.org/coronavirus.