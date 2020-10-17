Rilling intensifies water emergency: Irrigation banned

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has amended the water emergency to “now restrict all watering and irrigation of trees, lawns, and grass,” his Friday update said. “This was done in coordination and consultation with the local water companies and state officials.”

Rilling’s water emergency restrictions began Sept. 5, due to recent drought conditions. This provided for an irrigation schedule. But, again, that has ended and no irrigation is allowed.

“Recent rainfall events, while helpful, were not significant enough to replenish reservoir levels. The amended water emergency and irrigation ban is in effect Saturday, October 17 until further notice,” the update said.

Prohibited are:

Washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, or boats except at automated facilities using no more than 45 gallons of potable water per vehicle. Washing or flushing walks, driveways, pavement, porches, or other outdoor surfaces. Use of fire hydrants for purposes other than the protection of public safety by a public agency. Filling or draining ponds or lakes used for private or public recreational purposes. Knowingly allowing leaking plumbing fixtures.

“Norwalk Police Officers will first advise violators to curtail prohibited activities. Failure to comply will result in the issuance of a fine not to exceed $90 per day for each day the violation exists,” the City’s website states.