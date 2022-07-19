Rilling issues extreme heat advisory

NORWALK, Conn. — With a heat wave underway, Mayor Harry Rilling has opened Norwalk’s cooling centers.

Rilling’s extreme heat advisory is in effect through Sunday, July 24. “The National Weather Service said a heat wave is expected across Connecticut with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees and humid conditions this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and potentially through the weekend,” a news release said.

“Following Monday’s storm, we are expecting temperatures above 90 degrees, with humidity that could make it feel like it’s nearly 100 degrees,” said Rilling in the release. “We want everyone – particularly those most vulnerable to extreme heat – to take the proper precautions to stay safe. This includes closely monitoring children and pets and never leaving them alone in a car where temperatures can quickly become life-threatening. In addition to staying hydrated and monitoring those at high-risk of heat-related illness, Norwalk has several cooling centers available. Residents are welcome to go to the Main Branch Library, SoNo Branch Library and the Norwalk Police Department Community Room to stay cool.”

The news release said:

The City encourages residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations to monitor those at high risk from extreme heat. While anyone can suffer from heat-related illness at any time, some people are at greater risk than others:

Infants and young children;

People 65 years of age or older;

People who are overweight;

People who overexert during work or exercise; and

People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation.

The following tips from the CDC can help you stay cool during the hot days ahead:

Dress for the heat . Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella.

. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Drink water . Carry water with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

. Carry water with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Eat small meals and eat more ofte n. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.

n. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat. Slow down . Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m.

. Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m. Stay indoors when possible . If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air.

. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air. Be a good neighbor . During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

. During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning. Be mindful . Never leave persons, especially children, and pets in a closed, parked vehicle.

. Never leave persons, especially children, and pets in a closed, parked vehicle. Don’t get too much sun . Sunburn makes cooling down much more difficult.

. Sunburn makes cooling down much more difficult. Stay cool. If no air conditioning or fans are in your home, consider visiting with friends or family that have air-conditioning or one of the City’s Cooling Centers mentioned below.

Beginning Tuesday, July 19, anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can go to one of the following cooling centers across Norwalk and can also call 2-1-1 to locate their nearest cooling center:

Norwalk Library- Main Branch (1 Belden Avenue) Monday- Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(1 Belden Avenue) South Norwalk Branch (10 Washington St.) Monday, and Wednesday- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(10 Washington St.) The Norwalk Police Department Community Room (1 Monroe St.) Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

(1 Monroe St.)

For more information on how to take proper precautions during extreme heat, please visit https://www.ready.gov/heat.