Rilling issues new extreme heat advisory

NORWALK, Conn. — With another heat wave getting started, Mayor Harry Rilling has again opened Norwalk’s cooling centers.

Rilling issued a heat advisory Tuesday, effective through Friday, “due to high levels of humidity and expected hot temperatures through the week,” a City news release said. You can call 2-1-1 to locate the nearest cooling center.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in several Connecticut locations, including southern Fairfield County, according to the City. Heat index values are expected in the middle and upper 90s and temperatures that hot along with high humidity can potentially cause heat-related illness, it noted.

Rilling advised residents to stay hydrated and in cool locations.

“If your home doesn’t have air conditioning or you need a place to stay cool, Norwalk has several cooling centers, such as the Main Branch Library, SoNo Branch Library and the Norwalk Police Department Community Room,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “Please also remember to check on those most vulnerable to extreme heat during this period. Maybe that’s your friends, family members, neighbors or pets.”

The news release said:

The City encourages residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations to monitor those at high risk from extreme heat. While anyone can suffer from heat-related illness at any time, some people are at greater risk than others:

Infants and young children;

People 65 years of age or older;

People who are overweight;

People who overexert during work or exercise; and

People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation.

The following tips from the CDC can help you stay cool during the hot days ahead:

Dress for the heat . Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella.

. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Drink water . Carry water with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

. Carry water with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Eat small meals and eat more ofte n. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.

n. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat. Slow down . Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m.

. Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m. Stay indoors when possible . If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air.

. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air. Be a good neighbor . During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

. During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning. Be mindful . Never leave persons, especially children, and pets in a closed, parked vehicle.

. Never leave persons, especially children, and pets in a closed, parked vehicle. Don’t get too much sun . Sunburn makes cooling down much more difficult.

. Sunburn makes cooling down much more difficult. Stay cool. If no air conditioning or fans are in your home, consider visiting with friends or family that have air-conditioning or one of the City’s Cooling Centers mentioned below.

Beginning Tuesday, July 19, anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can go to one of the following cooling centers across Norwalk and can also call 2-1-1 to locate their nearest cooling center:

Norwalk Library- Main Branch (1 Belden Avenue) Monday- Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(1 Belden Avenue) South Norwalk Branch (10 Washington St.) Monday, and Wednesday- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(10 Washington St.) The Norwalk Police Department Community Room (1 Monroe St.) Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week

(1 Monroe St.)

For more information on how to take proper precautions during extreme heat, visit https://www.ready.gov/heat.

The Chapman Hyperlocal Media Inc. Board of Directors has voted to take a comments recess for August, as an experiment. We are not posting comments. The comments section may return in September. For more information, see this post.