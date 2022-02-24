Rilling lifts mask mandate

NORWALK, Conn. – Mayor Harry Rilling is lifting Norwalk’s mask mandate as of midnight today, Thursday, Feb. 24.

“After reviewing the latest data and meeting with our local health department and medical advisors, I have decided to lift the city-wide mask mandate. We will continue to watch the data closely as my administration has done throughout the pandemic and will keep the public updated,” Rilling said in a news release.

Board of Education members are slated to meet at 5 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols in the schools and possibly take action.

Rilling’s decision comes after a sustained decline in COVID-19 case rates here and in the surrounding communities, as well as increased vaccination rates among residents, the release said.

Friday’s COVID-19 update reported 70 new cases last week and 17.1 cases per 100,000 residents, a 12.7% drop.

“I want to advise residents to remain cautious and be mindful of the most vulnerable in our community, some of which are immune- compromised or may not be able to get vaccinated,” Rilling said in the release. “Norwalk remains a mask- supportive environment, and wearing an N95 or KN95 mask is still the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID19 and slow community spread. Let’s continue to work together to put the health and safety of our neighbors first, and thank you to the residents of Norwalk for your patience and cooperation over the past two years.”

The City news release also urged residents to get vaccinated. More information is here.

February 18, 2022 Weekly COVID Report