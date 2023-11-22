Rilling, McQuaid, get ‘choked up’ at swearing in ceremony

From left, Lucia Rilling, Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), Tuesday in City Hall. (Harold F. Cobin)

Mayor Harry Rilling and Town Clerk Rick McQuaid took their oaths of office Tuesday in a City Hall ceremony.

“We are grateful that campaigning is over. Primaries have concluded, general election tallies have been counted. And the Honorable Mayor Harry Rilling has again come out triumphant,” the Rev. Tamara Moreland said in her invocation.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) swore Rilling in to his sixth two-year term, in front of about 100 people in the Community Room.

“When folks get emotional when they get sworn in or on election night, it’s because of the fact that you go through this process, and because of the fact that you have your name on the ballot, which most people would not ever do, and you get through an election, you know, one more person than necessary votes for you get the 50 plus one, hopefully plus a little bit more,” Duff said. “You do get a little emotional about that, because it speaks to our democracy, it speaks to how important voting is and how important this process is and today culminates that.”

The city has changed significantly since he was a kid, Duff said, going from the place new residents “settled” for to a destination people seek. Knocking on doors while campaigning, he and Rilling heard repeatedly that people moved here for the diversity, the great schools, the infrastructure improvements, the police department and the fire department.

“They love the fact that we have a hospital here. They love the fact that it’s a community feeling, even though it’s a city, it still has a small-town feel,” Duff said. “I have to say that that change over decades, has been accelerated over the last 12 years or 10 years, by Mayor Rilling and his leadership, by the Council, by the Board of Education and those who he’s appointed to various Boards and Commissions.”

From left, Lucia Rilling and Mayor Harry Rilling, Tuesday in City Hall. (Harold F. Cobin)

Rilling said it’s an honor and then choked up, introducing his wife Lucia as serving on many nonprofit Boards, telling her, “I couldn’t do it without you.”

Norwalk has been recognized by Fortune magazine as the 29th best place in the country to raise a family and, “We’re gonna move up that list,” Rilling said. He then recognized Council members, Board of Education members and State legislators as being part of the success, saying, “I’m just one guy.”

He said, “I just want to say thank you. I look forward to the next two years. I look forward to working with all of you again, and moving the city forward.”

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid, Tuesday in City Hall. (Harold F. Cobin)

McQuaid, a Republican, said if it weren’t for Rilling and “his group, I wouldn’t be here today.”

His staff works hard, “they’re the ones that are down there actually working right now. That makes me want to come to work every day, want to serve the public every day, and just enjoy being the town clerk. So I thank you all. I wish you all a happy Thanksgiving and a beautiful holiday season. Sorry, I get choked up every time, I gotta tell you, I love this job.”

NancyOnNorwalk reporter Harold F. Cobin contributed to this report.