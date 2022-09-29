Rilling: Milligan flouts rules; Milligan claims he ‘had a point’

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling released a statement Wednesday regarding real estate broker Jason Milligan’s behavior the night before.

Milligan attempted to speak about the City’s legal department during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting under the guise that “Corporation Counsel” was on the agenda, though it was listed simply as a heading with no items for the Council to discuss or vote on. Rilling ruled Milligan “out of order” and said he’d call security if Milligan didn’t sit down, but then gave Milligan, who is embroiled in multiple lawsuits with the City, three minutes to speak about the cannabis ordinance up for a vote.

Milligan didn’t say anything about cannabis but instead complained that he’d been interrupted and couldn’t put his thoughts together. A recess was called and when the meeting resumed, Milligan attempted again to press his freedom of speech issues. He eventually relented and allowed the next speaker to take the lectern.

Rilling’s statement:

Mr. Milligan’s behavior at the Common Council meeting last night was disruptive and inappropriate. Mr. Milligan repeatedly attempted to speak to a topic not on the agenda, despite numerous reminders that the Council Rules and Connecticut Freedom of Information laws limit discussion to matters properly noticed on publicly posted meeting agendas. Mr. Milligan received multiple requests to adhere to topics on the agenda, but refused to do so and continued to try to make statements regarding topics that were not on the agenda. Eventually, the Council was forced to take a recess and adjourn the meeting for a period of time. When the meeting resumed after the delay caused by Mr. Milligan, Mr. Milligan remained at the podium and refused to cede the floor to other members of the public who wished to address the Council on matters that were on the publicly noticed agenda. Security eventually lead Mr. Milligan back to his seat.

Over many years, Mr. Milligan has exhibited a pattern of behavior which suggests that he believes that the City’s rules and regulations should not apply to him. He has repeatedly violated State law and city regulations related to permitting, including demolition and electrical work, which endangered workers, neighboring residents and the public.

He prevented one of his tenants who operated a bakery from opening for over a year by refusing to follow clear regulations that everyone else in the neighborhood follows. Rather than comply with the regulations, Mr. Milligan attempted to organize protests and orchestrate a PR campaign against the City and Redevelopment Agency. After wasting everyone’s time and needlessly delaying the baker from opening, Mr. Milligan eventually complied with the regulations by submitting the required paperwork.

We are currently engaged in a lengthy legal battle with Mr. Milligan for his clear violations of contract provisions which benefit the public. To the detriment of taxpayers, Mr. Milligan has argued these provisions should not apply to him.

Last night’s latest stunt is just another example of Mr. Milligan’s contempt for rules, procedure and the law.

Rilling also told NancyOnNorwalk that he did call a security guard, who asked Milligan to sit down as the meeting continued.

Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D) said Milligan was removed from Council Chambers and then reappeared in his seat some time later.

On Tuesday evening, Milligan called the incident, “King Rilling ruling Jason Millig {cq} out of order while high.”

He wrote, “I went in there calmly with pure intentions. I was interrupted immediately and constantly. It took over 15 minutes for their arguing and recess. If they gave me 3 minutes I would have calmly stated my opinions and then sat down. People ramble on aimlessly all of the time. I would have stayed on point. There were only 4 people there.”

NancyOnNorwalk asked what the point would have been.

“I never got to make my point,” he replied Wednesday morning.

Asked again what his point would have been, he replied, “I will be working on something in the coming days that will articulate a larger point that should be made. It is hard to find time to write when I am so busy buying and improving real estate.”

Milligan, who owns about 40 properties in the Wall Street area, has paid for many murals to brighten the area. His new tenants include a bubble tea merchant, a thrift shop and an Ecuadorian bakery in the former My Three Sons building and a smoothie purveyor down the street. He spoke of building a hotel over My Three Sons but Planning and Zoning denied the plan as not in compliance with parking requirements. His plans for David Harvey Jewelers have not come to fruition.

Asked again Wednesday afternoon what his point would have been Tuesday, within the three minutes citizens are given to speak, he said, “Stay tuned. It will take me a few days to articulate it in writing. I am sitting through an all day deposition of one of the City’s expert witnesses. When I can carve out some time I will write out my point in a thoughtful way.”

He would not say if his point involved cannabis. Asked this via email, he replied:

“Mr. Milligan Do you want to talk about Marijuana…

You have 3 minutes to talk about Marijuana…

Are you going to talk about Marijuana?…

Please talk about Marijuana…”

-Harry Rilling “Angry Mayor”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E) said, “As members of the Council know, it has always been the practice not to discuss ongoing litigation in an open forum. Doing so could have a significant adverse prejudicial effects on the City’s ability to resolve matters on terms favorable to the city and its residents.”

