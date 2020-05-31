Rilling: ‘My heart breaks’

NORWALK, Conn. – As activists prepared Saturday for a Norwalk protest of George Floyd’s untimely death 1,200 miles away, Mayor Harry Rilling released a statement about the tragedy.

The 46-year old African American man’s death on Memorial Day has rocked the nation, as video of him pleading, “I can’t breathe,” while a white police officer knelt on his neck has circulated widely, inspiring widespread protests in American cities.

“Our voices will be heard,” said a flier advertising a Black Lives Matter protest to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in Norwalk, at the Connecticut Avenue Stop & Shop.

Floyd was unarmed. All four Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident were fired and Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rilling, former Norwalk Police Chief, released this statement:

“There is no legal or moral justification for the actions taken by Minneapolis Police Officers that claimed Mr. Floyd’s life. Placing a knee on someone’s neck is never an appropriate use of force. Police Officers are there to protect and serve the community – including people in custody. Any officer who abuses their power or who watches silently and allows it to happen is not fit to wear the badge of honor. They must be held accountable.

“My heart breaks for Mr. Floyd’s family and friends. I grieve with the Minneapolis community over this senseless tragedy that could and should have been avoided. Those protesting in Minneapolis and around the country are human beings who are rightfully hurt, outraged, and sickened by what happened to Mr. Floyd.

“As a Police Department and City, we know we are not perfect, but we are proud of the work that we in Norwalk have done and continue to do to help build trust and strengthen relationships across different communities. The Norwalk Police Department and my office will continue to protect and serve the residents of Norwalk.”