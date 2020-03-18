Rilling: Norwalk has four COVID-19 patients

NORWALK, Conn. — There are now four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Norwalk. One of them may be former City Clerk Mary Roman.

Facebook posts indicate that Roman is in Norwalk Hospital, and diagnosed with COVID-19, otherwise referred to as coronavirus. Mayor Harry Rilling said he could not confirm or deny the information.

He did say there are four COVID-19 positive test results in patients. At 5:37 p.m., he released a statement.

“Since yesterday, there are three new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to five. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 48 to 69. The age and sex of these individuals will not be released. The public is asked to take precautions, regardless of any connections to known cases, as community spread is likely happening across the state.”

He continued, “The number of known positive cases in Norwalk more than doubled from two to five in a day. I am not surprised, as we know community spread is happening in Norwalk and around the state. The number of positive cases will continue to rise as more people get tested.”

Roman, 84, was City Clerk for 10 years, until she retired in 2009.

Her son, Craig Roman, in a Facebook post said she was taken to the hospital on Saturday. On Tuesday he wrote, “I would like to thank everyone for your prayers and well wishes. I know she is feeling it and fight this.Update they moved her to ICU the Dr. said she is resting comfortable. This really sucks not being able to be with her so it’s driving me crazy.”

On Wednesday, he posted, “So my mom has tested positive for the virus she is still in icu they have her on antibiotics she is stable. They will have a better prognosis in 24/48hrs. Thanks again for your prayers and positive comments.”

Hundreds of well wishes followed.

Roman’s illustrious career and life includes winning three gold medals at the U.S.A. Track and Field National Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championship in 2016. A GoFundMe page said at the time:

“Local legend Mary Roman is a world-renowned Senior Athlete. She holds records in every senior age category, most recently the Over 80 grouping, competing in numerous events. Mary is also the former City Clerk, a tireless volunteer with the Norwalk Rotary Club and Norwalk Old Timers Sports Association and she sits on the board of the Norwalk Senior Center.”

Roman is also Secretary to the Board of Directors of Norwalk Senior Center, her Facebook page states.

Story updated at 5:50 p.m. to include statement from Mayor Harry Rilling.