Rilling pleads with Norwalk, prohibits families from entering stores

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling has taken further steps to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus causing a worldwide pandemic.

Norwalk positive test results have topped 200, a sharp increase from Saturday’s total, Rilling said. He is therefore telling residents that only one member of a household can enter a Norwalk store. Vehicular traffic at all Norwalk parks will be restricted.

“I’ve asked nicely and implored the public to practice physical distancing and to treat this public health crisis seriously. Unfortunately, many in our community are taking this too lightly. In the last 24 hours, we’ve had a 60 percent increase in cases and we now have over 200 positive cases. Extreme measures are necessary,” Rilling said in a press release. “These are drastic measures, but it is the only way we can slow this pandemic. Our health care system is going to be overloaded and that means more people getting sick and more people dying – not just from coronavirus, but from heart attacks, strokes, and other serious medical issues that require attention.”

Norwalk’s positive case total was 139 on Saturday, the highest number in the state.

It’s been widely publicized that everyone should keep a six-foot distance from strangers, but many local people aren’t respecting that recommendation, a Norwalk resident said to Rilling on Sunday.

“{W}hen I have to go to a store, especially Wal-Mart and Costco on Connecticut Avenue, I am shocked to see the amount of people who are either absolutely clueless or naive or just don’t care, whatever it may be, about what is going on with the Coronavirus,” Crissy Spallone wrote. “They have their children out, not only with them, but running through the store, talking to people, and touching things. People are out there like it’s a normal day; family’s full of people, older people, much older people in their sixties, seventies, etc., like nothing is going on.”

She requested further action.

“I don’t know if the city can put together literature, like small flyers or something with information, that they may be able to hand out to people (although they’re not supposed to be closed and they need to be protected), but the only way this is going to stop, as you know in your position is to make more people do as you suggest and these are the places that it’s clearing not happening,” she wrote.

One of Rilling’s Sunday emergency orders reduces the maximum occupancy numbers inside all Norwalk businesses to 50 percent of the Fire Marshal’s previously established numbers.

“For example, if maximum occupancy for a business is 250 people then the new maximum occupancy for that business shall be 125 people. This will limit the number of people inside any store at any given moment in time,” the press release said. “City officials also asked stores to immediately develop policies that limit members of the public from lining up at check-out or outside stores in tightly formed groups. City officials want to make sure stores take necessary actions to ensure visitors are exercising physical distances of at least six feet from each other.”

Norwalk families are to limit themselves to only one family member at the same time per visit to a Norwalk store, and exemptions are made for single parents, caregivers, and other situations where it is not feasible to leave a person home,” the release said.

Health officials say physical distancing is needed to “flatten the curve,” slowing the rate of infection before hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

Norwalk’s positive case history shows anything but a flattened curve, despite the efforts to keep people sheltering in place:

11 cases on Saturday, March 21

on Saturday, March 21 17 cases on Sunday, March 22

on Sunday, March 22 28 cases on Monday, March 23

on Monday, March 23 46 cases o n Tuesday, March 24

n Tuesday, March 24 66 cases on Wednesday, March 25

on Wednesday, March 25 76 cases on Thursday, March 26

on Thursday, March 26 105 cases on Friday, March 27

on Friday, March 27 139 cases on Saturday, March 28

on Saturday, March 28 More than 200 cases on Sunday, March 29

There have been four Norwalk deaths, including former City Clerk Mary Roman, 83. Her son, Michael Roman, suspects she caught the virus while shopping at Costco.

That’s when it “really hit me,” Brenda Penn-Williams said Thursday, calling the athletic Roman “healthy as a bull.”

“I understand that families, especially those with young children, are experiencing cabin fever staying at home. However, taking the entire family out to a store to get out of the house during the COVID-19 outbreak is unnecessarily dangerous to both your family and everyone else in the store. To the extent that it is at all possible, I request that you not allow more than one family member to go at the same time to a store,” Rilling said in the release. “Norwalk – I am pleading with you – take this crisis seriously. Protect yourselves and your families. Stay home and save lives.”

Rilling has the power to limit visitors to stores and issue other emergency orders because he signed a Civil Preparedness Declaration on March 14.

He has already closed Cranbury Park and all Norwalk Public Schools properties. His emergency order Sunday limits vehicular traffic at all Norwalk parks and beaches, including Calf Pasture Beach, Taylor Farm, and Veteran’s Park, but does not affect Norwalk employees who require access.