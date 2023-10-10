Rilling praises departments for budget surpluses; BET spreads $4.2M in wealth

The Board of Estimate and Taxation meets Oct. 2 on Zoom.

The Board of Estimate and Taxation has rolled over $4.2 million from last year’s budget to this year’s, spreading the money to various departments. Some of the funds will address hiring delays enacted in June as part of the difficult budget season.

As an example, moving the money may help hire zoning inspectors, blight inspectors and a webmaster sooner than anticipated. The legal department was granted an additional $50,000, and $151,000 went to a third Norwalk Police deputy chief.

The Department of Public Works requested $1.9 million in rollover funds but was granted $747,852 in a recommendation made by Mayor Harry Rilling.

The BET, at its Oct. 2 meeting, voted to approve all of Rilling’s recommendations.

“I want to commend all the department heads, as well as the NPS, Norwalk Public Schools,” Rilling said. “As you recall, we requested a limited amount of increase from year over year. And after all the budget presentations were made, we sent them back to the drawing boards and asked them to cut even further. And they did and they cut well. We also operated on a wants versus needs model. Whatever you needed, we would provide. But there are also things you might want that maybe now is not the right time.”

Rilling said he worked with Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, Director of Management and Budgets Tom Ellis and Chief of Staff Thomas Livingston to make the recommendations.

“Obviously there are things that were delayed that needed to be paid for. Obviously, there were things that might have been wanted before, but it wasn’t the right time,” Rilling said. “Now we’re reconsidering and saying, ‘Look, you’ve lived so much within your budget, you’ve done a remarkable job of coming in, within your budget,’ and in most cases, having some surplus which was quite remarkable.”

In addition to the $4.2 million, the BET authorized a $3.3 million carryover for the Board of Education.

NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani explained that State Statute allows the BoE to carry over 2% of any unencumbered resources from one budget to another.

Fire Department



The Fire Department had $805,453 in surplus funds available and rolled over $732,574. Rilling did not deny any requests.



“We have 11 vacancies right now. And we’re looking to hire at least four people before February,” Chief Gino Gatto said. “They’d have to go into the academy and that money will help pay for that.”



About $325,000 went toward that.



Gatto asked for and received $10,000 for additional hours for a mechanic and $44,580 for a new part time mechanic. Two new part time inspectors accounted for $65,298 of the rollover and $50,000 went to a full-time inspector expense.



“We are sending one firefighter to fire marshal school, which would be done by probably May of next year. And he has to be at the fire inspector salary,” Gatto said.



A truck refurbishment was on the list for $72,428.



Projected payouts for three retirements this year were budgeted at $135,000.

Norwalk Police



The Police Department requested and received $681,944 in rollover funding, of an available $1.2 million. Rilling did not deny any requests.



Some went towards its original destination, including $20,000 for license plate reading software maintenance that hadn’t been billed yet due to contract negotiations and $39,831 for special munitions delayed in production.



The department rolled over nearly $277,000 in wages, salaries and retirement funds.



“We’ve had a number coincidentally of senior personnel, retired senior personnel retiring this year. So their payouts, you know, are fairly, fairly large. These rollovers allow us to use the vacancy money that was accumulated last year to pay off this staff without compromising next year’s budget and putting us in a deficit ahead of time,” said Mickey Docimo, Administrative Manager.



There was $106,119 in funds that had been set aside for vehicle upfits, but the vehicles were delayed in production.“There’s also a couple of general supply chain issues where billing was delayed. The vehicle thing we’ve been battling all along is that we had to defer some of the money to wait till the vehicles came in so they can be paid,” Docimo said.

“Since January 1 we’ve decommissioned 26 cars,” Chief James Walsh said. “We plan to decommission another 10 within the next four weeks that were very, very old. Crown Victoria is close to 20 years old with well over 100,000 miles that we’ve deemed unsafe and inappropriate for patrol use. So right now, we’re working with sharing contracts and DPW to auction those vehicles.”





Legal Department



Corporation Counsel Office had $101,853 available in surplus funds and requested $100,000 to fund outside counsel for tax appeals, but Rilling recommended $50,000.



“Quite simply, there’s a lot going on in the city. And the law department has overall stayed within budget for many years, and not really expanded this department even though, quite frankly, the work within our department has expanded,” Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said. “Our professional services budget is around $300,000. I think that’s actually lower than what we’ll need for next year.”



The “lot going on” includes “acquisitions of numerous properties, which required us to basically do closings and to obtain title insurance,” he said. New property values will be issued in November and December as part of this year’s revaluation and “we anticipate a substantial number of appeals” arriving between April and June. Expert appraisers will be needed.



BET Chairman Ed Abrams asked Coppola if he’d be back to ask for more.



“When it comes to legal matters, it’s hard to predict with any specificity what costs we would incur,” Coppola replied. “… I wish I could be more specific. I mean, the difference between 50 and 100,000, quite frankly, is not a big difference.”

Delayed hires



In June, the BET asked several departments to delay planned new positions to Jan. 1, to halve the cost in this year’s budget. Included were an online permitting and licensing ombudsman coordinator, a deputy zoning inspector, an assistant deputy building inspector, a blight inspector and a webmaster.



Code Enforcement showed a $49,172 surplus, of which $40,000 was approved to speed the hiring of the assistant deputy building inspector and the blight inspector. Business Development and Tourism had a $101,268 surplus, of which $10,000 was approved toward the online permitting and licensing ombudsman coordinator.



Planning and Zoning showed a $22,289 surplus but was granted a $27,263 rollover, the balance coming from the Economic and Community Development umbrella. The aforementioned departments are under ECD, which had an overall $323,053 surplus of which $101,063 was allocated to the expenses mentioned above, as well as $23,799 for Transportation, Mobility and Parking (TMP) consultants and safety uniforms.



The jobs would be posted immediately, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek said.



The City Clerk’s office had a $24,195 surplus, of which $22,000 was approved to move up the hiring date for a webmaster.

Registrars



The Registrars’ Office showed a $9,126 surplus and rolled over $8,600 to fund special elections.



“One of (the expenses) was for a folding machine, which we bought in anticipation of needing it badly next year, the new early voting ballots have to go in envelopes,” Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said. “Folding, if you pay the companies to do it, is 20 cents a ballot and we anticipate having enough so it wouldn’t be cost effective to be able to fold them ourselves. Particularly it would save us the cost of having to stock a lot of extra ballots because we wouldn’t know how many were going to vote at the polls and how many were going to vote early. This way, we could use the same ballots and fold them to keep up with the pace.”