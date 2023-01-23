Rilling raises ‘gratifying’ dollar total toward reelection bid

NORWALK, Conn. — In just 54 days before the end of the year, Friends of Rilling raised $48,000 for a potential reelection bid by Norwalk’s Democratic incumbent mayor. If Harry Rilling runs for reelection this year, it would be for a sixth consecutive two-year term after having first taken office in 2013.

On Oct. 17, Rilling, 75, filed a candidate registration form, indicating he was forming a candidate committee. While he hasn’t officially said he’s running, a statement he released Thursday strongly implies that’s the case:

“I’m very pleased with the results of our fundraising efforts. We only had two events and both were held during the holiday season. One on November 30th and the other on December 27th. The response from our supporters has been quite gratifying.

“Their contributions allow me to connect with Norwalk voters during the campaign season and ask them to support our vision and record of achievement, which includes a balanced budget, stable taxes, responsible economic development, a strong school system, and vibrant, diverse neighborhoods with lower crime, and a high quality of life.

“In the first few weeks of the campaign, we raised $48,000, with more than half of individual contributions coming from Norwalk residents. Contributions also included those made by local businesses and labor unions representing Norwalk Firefighters, Carpenters, Plumbers and Pipefitters, Laborers, Operating Engineers, and Sheet Metal workers.”

One potential competitor, Common Council member John Kydes (D-District C), has been a 2023 Mayoral candidate for nearly two years. Kydes formed an exploratory committee in December 2020 and announced his 2023 candidacy the following May; however, his campaign finance filing – legally required on or before Jan. 10 – shows no campaign activity. He had $16,159.37 on had at the beginning of the reporting period and the same amount at the end.

Rilling’s Jan. 10 filing is for Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. It reports $33,700 in contributions from individuals, nearly $8,000 in receipts from other Committees and $6,350 gained via purchases of advertising in a program book. The campaign spent $2,284.22 on expenses and had $45,515.78 on hand at the end of the period.

The filing shows 16 donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed; more than half the donations were from people associated with development. There are 36 donations of less than $100, all but two Norwalk residents

Rilling also received nearly $8,000 from trade unions.

The documents show these itemizations:

Friends of Rilling

$1,000

Richard Antonucci of North Haven, Annex Used Cars

Alan Cosby of Greenwich, F.D. Rich

Donna DiScala

Michael DiScala of M.F. DiScala

Mary DiScala

Clay Fowler of Pound Ridge, N.Y., Spinnaker Real Estate Partners

Paul Garavel of Garavel Auto Group

Jeremy Garavel

Attorney William Hennessy of Stamford, Carmody

Melissa Iacovacci, Newport Healthcare social worker

Patricia Jurgielewicz of Eason, Sedona Group Vice President of Finance

Michael Kolokowski of Wallingford, KBE Building Corp.

Shiomo Oz, real estate developer with Capital Equities Group

Thomas Rich of Stamford, F.D. Rich

Peter Romano, Landtech

Andy Soumelidis, Landtech

$750

Attorney Edwin Camacho, Ventura Law

Anthony Gaglio of Stamford, Viking Construction

Anthony Gaglio Jr. of Stamford, Viking Construction

$500

Goitom Bellete of Stamford

Attorney Leonard Braman of Fairfield; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP

Keith Brown

Felix Charney of Fairfield

Kevin Conroy

Bryan Dietz of Darien, EDG Properties

Leonard DiNardo

Craig Flaherty of Darien

Attorney Eric Higgins of Stamford, Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP.

Jim Giuliano of West Hartford, Construction Solutions Group president

Allan Kleban of Wilton, KBE Building Corp.

Attorney Gregory Kimmel of Milford, Berchem Moses PC

Attorney Eugene Kimmel, Berchem Moses PC

Kurosh Marjani of Weston, an attorney

Vincent Penna

Attorney Daniel Young of Stamford; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP

$450

Sean Vimini of Trumbull

Adam Wood of Rocky Hill

$400

Attorney Steven Grushkin of New Canaan; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP

$300

Carlo Vona Jr. of New Canaan

$250

Bruce Beinfield

Jerry Effren

Attorney Stephen Finn of New Canaan; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP

Michael Galante of Fairfield

Attorney Brian Kluberdanz of Wilton; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP

Mike Mushak

William Sapienza of West Haven

Michael Schinella of Fairfield

Paul Vimini of Easton

Sharon Vimini of Stratford

David Westmoreland

$150

Attorney David Cohen of Stamford

Attorney John Louizos of Stamford; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP

$100

Christopher Bell

Bradford Craighead

Oscar Destruge

Jeffrey Kaplan of Wilton

Laoise King

Chuck Kriewald

John Lesko

Thomas Livingston

Piet Marks

Farhan Memon

Nancy Meany

Tamara Moreland

Richard Redniss of Stamford

Barbara Smyth

Galen Wells

Less than $100

Nicol Ayers, $50

Paul Barringer, $40

Peter Berman, $35

Sheri Brown, $50

Greg Burnett, $35

Jaquen Byron, $25

Michael Corsello, $50

Lucy Dathan $50

Jan Degenshein, $10

Tina Duryea, $35

Janet Evelyn, $50

Tyler Fairbairn, $50

Anne Farrow, $25

Elizabeth Golden, $35

Joshua Goldstein, $25

David Heuvelman, $50

Donna King, $35

Alex Knopp, $35

Diane Jellerette, $35

Dominique Johnson, $35

Linda Johnson, $50

Jennifer Johnson of Westport, $75

Michael Matthews, $50

Eloisa Melendez, $40

Lynne Moore, $35

Josh Morgan of Chesire, $25

David Murchie, $5

Daniel Obuchowski, $20

Elsa Obuchowski, $20

Fanny Osorio, $25

Diana Revolus, $25

Kevin Tepas, $50

Patricia Tinto of St. Petersburg Fla. $50

Stephanie Thomas, $50

Susan Weinberger, $50

Darius Williams, $50

Receipts from other committees

NE Regional Council/Carpenters CT, OPC $1,500

UA Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 777 PA $1,500

CT Laborers’ Political League $1,500

IUOE Local 478 PAC $1,500

Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association $1,000

Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 PAC $500

Heat & Frost Insulators Local 33 PAC. $250

Roofers Political Education Legislative Fund $200

Purchase of advertising in a book

$250 each

520 West Avenue Property LLC

605 West Avenue LLC

AJ Penna & Son Construction Inc.

Antinozzi Associates, P.C.

A. Pappajohn Co

Berchem Moses PC P.C.

Carlos Prime LLC

Commercial Tire & Recapping Co. Inc.

DePino Nunez & Biggs LLC

F.D. Rich Company Inc.

G&T Norwalk LLC

Harbor Lights LLC

The Hamlet at Saugatuck

Hathaway Property Management Inc.

Littler Mendelson P.C.

M.F. DiScala & Company

McGuire Family Law LLC

Norwalk Billboard LLC

Norwalk Inn & Conference Center

Sono 50 LLC

Spirit Investment Partners LLC

Viking Construction

Willinger, Willinger & Bucci, P.C.

$50