Rilling raises ‘gratifying’ dollar total toward reelection bid
NORWALK, Conn. — In just 54 days before the end of the year, Friends of Rilling raised $48,000 for a potential reelection bid by Norwalk’s Democratic incumbent mayor. If Harry Rilling runs for reelection this year, it would be for a sixth consecutive two-year term after having first taken office in 2013.
On Oct. 17, Rilling, 75, filed a candidate registration form, indicating he was forming a candidate committee. While he hasn’t officially said he’s running, a statement he released Thursday strongly implies that’s the case:
“I’m very pleased with the results of our fundraising efforts. We only had two events and both were held during the holiday season. One on November 30th and the other on December 27th. The response from our supporters has been quite gratifying.
“Their contributions allow me to connect with Norwalk voters during the campaign season and ask them to support our vision and record of achievement, which includes a balanced budget, stable taxes, responsible economic development, a strong school system, and vibrant, diverse neighborhoods with lower crime, and a high quality of life.
“In the first few weeks of the campaign, we raised $48,000, with more than half of individual contributions coming from Norwalk residents. Contributions also included those made by local businesses and labor unions representing Norwalk Firefighters, Carpenters, Plumbers and Pipefitters, Laborers, Operating Engineers, and Sheet Metal workers.”
One potential competitor, Common Council member John Kydes (D-District C), has been a 2023 Mayoral candidate for nearly two years. Kydes formed an exploratory committee in December 2020 and announced his 2023 candidacy the following May; however, his campaign finance filing – legally required on or before Jan. 10 – shows no campaign activity. He had $16,159.37 on had at the beginning of the reporting period and the same amount at the end.
Rilling’s Jan. 10 filing is for Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. It reports $33,700 in contributions from individuals, nearly $8,000 in receipts from other Committees and $6,350 gained via purchases of advertising in a program book. The campaign spent $2,284.22 on expenses and had $45,515.78 on hand at the end of the period.
The filing shows 16 donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed; more than half the donations were from people associated with development. There are 36 donations of less than $100, all but two Norwalk residents
Rilling also received nearly $8,000 from trade unions.
The documents show these itemizations:
Friends of Rilling
$1,000
- Richard Antonucci of North Haven, Annex Used Cars
- Alan Cosby of Greenwich, F.D. Rich
- Donna DiScala
- Michael DiScala of M.F. DiScala
- Mary DiScala
- Clay Fowler of Pound Ridge, N.Y., Spinnaker Real Estate Partners
- Paul Garavel of Garavel Auto Group
- Jeremy Garavel
- Attorney William Hennessy of Stamford, Carmody
- Melissa Iacovacci, Newport Healthcare social worker
- Patricia Jurgielewicz of Eason, Sedona Group Vice President of Finance
- Michael Kolokowski of Wallingford, KBE Building Corp.
- Shiomo Oz, real estate developer with Capital Equities Group
- Thomas Rich of Stamford, F.D. Rich
- Peter Romano, Landtech
- Andy Soumelidis, Landtech
$750
- Attorney Edwin Camacho, Ventura Law
- Anthony Gaglio of Stamford, Viking Construction
- Anthony Gaglio Jr. of Stamford, Viking Construction
$500
- Goitom Bellete of Stamford
- Attorney Leonard Braman of Fairfield; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP
- Keith Brown
- Felix Charney of Fairfield
- Kevin Conroy
- Bryan Dietz of Darien, EDG Properties
- Leonard DiNardo
- Craig Flaherty of Darien
- Attorney Eric Higgins of Stamford, Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP.
- Jim Giuliano of West Hartford, Construction Solutions Group president
- Allan Kleban of Wilton, KBE Building Corp.
- Attorney Gregory Kimmel of Milford, Berchem Moses PC
- Attorney Eugene Kimmel, Berchem Moses PC
- Kurosh Marjani of Weston, an attorney
- Vincent Penna
- Attorney Daniel Young of Stamford; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP
$450
- Sean Vimini of Trumbull
- Adam Wood of Rocky Hill
$400
- Attorney Steven Grushkin of New Canaan; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP
$300
- Carlo Vona Jr. of New Canaan
$250
- Bruce Beinfield
- Jerry Effren
- Attorney Stephen Finn of New Canaan; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP
- Michael Galante of Fairfield
- Attorney Brian Kluberdanz of Wilton; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP
- Mike Mushak
- William Sapienza of West Haven
- Michael Schinella of Fairfield
- Paul Vimini of Easton
- Sharon Vimini of Stratford
- David Westmoreland
$150
- Attorney David Cohen of Stamford
- Attorney John Louizos of Stamford; Wofsey, Rosen, Kweskin & Kuriansky, LLP
$100
- Christopher Bell
- Bradford Craighead
- Oscar Destruge
- Jeffrey Kaplan of Wilton
- Laoise King
- Chuck Kriewald
- John Lesko
- Thomas Livingston
- Piet Marks
- Farhan Memon
- Nancy Meany
- Tamara Moreland
- Richard Redniss of Stamford
- Barbara Smyth
- Galen Wells
Less than $100
- Nicol Ayers, $50
- Paul Barringer, $40
- Peter Berman, $35
- Sheri Brown, $50
- Greg Burnett, $35
- Jaquen Byron, $25
- Michael Corsello, $50
- Lucy Dathan $50
- Jan Degenshein, $10
- Tina Duryea, $35
- Janet Evelyn, $50
- Tyler Fairbairn, $50
- Anne Farrow, $25
- Elizabeth Golden, $35
- Joshua Goldstein, $25
- David Heuvelman, $50
- Donna King, $35
- Alex Knopp, $35
- Diane Jellerette, $35
- Dominique Johnson, $35
- Linda Johnson, $50
- Jennifer Johnson of Westport, $75
- Michael Matthews, $50
- Eloisa Melendez, $40
- Lynne Moore, $35
- Josh Morgan of Chesire, $25
- David Murchie, $5
- Daniel Obuchowski, $20
- Elsa Obuchowski, $20
- Fanny Osorio, $25
- Diana Revolus, $25
- Kevin Tepas, $50
- Patricia Tinto of St. Petersburg Fla. $50
- Stephanie Thomas, $50
- Susan Weinberger, $50
- Darius Williams, $50
Receipts from other committees
- NE Regional Council/Carpenters CT, OPC $1,500
- UA Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 777 PA $1,500
- CT Laborers’ Political League $1,500
- IUOE Local 478 PAC $1,500
- Uniformed Professional Fire Fighters Association $1,000
- Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 PAC $500
- Heat & Frost Insulators Local 33 PAC. $250
- Roofers Political Education Legislative Fund $200
Purchase of advertising in a book
$250 each
- 520 West Avenue Property LLC
- 605 West Avenue LLC
- AJ Penna & Son Construction Inc.
- Antinozzi Associates, P.C.
- A. Pappajohn Co
- Berchem Moses PC P.C.
- Carlos Prime LLC
- Commercial Tire & Recapping Co. Inc.
- DePino Nunez & Biggs LLC
- F.D. Rich Company Inc.
- G&T Norwalk LLC
- Harbor Lights LLC
- The Hamlet at Saugatuck
- Hathaway Property Management Inc.
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- M.F. DiScala & Company
- McGuire Family Law LLC
- Norwalk Billboard LLC
- Norwalk Inn & Conference Center
- Sono 50 LLC
- Spirit Investment Partners LLC
- Viking Construction
- Willinger, Willinger & Bucci, P.C.
$50
- Vimini Valuation Services LLC
