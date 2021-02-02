Rilling rakes in campaign cash, Kydes says ‘response has been great’
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has already raised more than $60,000 toward his campaign for a fifth two-year term, $20,000 of it since the first of the year, according to spokesman Adam Wood.
Common Council member and fellow Democrat John Kydes, as-yet Rilling’s only opponent, trails far behind, but touts a $4,000 boost as of Thursday.
Both candidates were required by law to submit their fundraising totals by Jan. 10 for the last quarter of 2019. Now outdated, Rilling’s showed $42,025.01; Kyde’s, less than $1,000.
“Mayor Rilling’s campaign has raised $42,025 in about a month’s time. The campaign committee was created in November following the presidential election,” Rilling campaign spokesman Adam Wood said Friday. “Donations came from carpenters, firefighters, ironworkers, laborers, Democrats and Republicans. The majority of the contributors were from Norwalk and surrounding towns.”
The filing shows 15 donations of $1,000, the maximum allowed.
Asked on Friday about his filing, Kydes said, “My website went live this morning and I’m happy to say that we raised over $4,000 in the first 12 hours. The response has been great and to have a majority of these donations come from Norwalkers is a great sign. I’m looking forward to what the coming months will bring.”
Kydes, a District C Democrat whose Council service began the year Rilling was first elected, announced in early December that he’d formed an exploratory committee for a possible Mayoral run. The maximum donation for an exploratory committee is $375 per individual, he said.
Rumor has it that Rilling may face more Democratic opponents.
Republicans haven’t announced a candidate.
“We are talking to a number of interested people in the party but have not settled on one yet,” Republican Town Committee Chairman Carl Dickens said in an email.
When Kydes announced his intentions, Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez said Rilling would hold his campaign kickoff in January.
“Due to the pandemic, campaigns are handling both fundraising and traditional events differently as evidenced by the recent presidential race. The circumstance presents a lot of challenges,” Wood said Saturday. “Large public events will likely not occur until the safety of participants could be assured. Public health is a top priority for the Mayor and that will be reflected in his actions as Mayor and as a candidate.”
Naomi Kydes, treasurer for Kydes for Mayor, filed a one-page report on certifying under oath that the Committee didn’t receive contributions or other funds in excess of $1,000 for the period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Campaigns that receive contributions of $1,000 or less are not required to itemize.
On March 31, 2019, Rilling had raised $51,775 for his Mayoral campaign. On March 31, 2017, he had raised $96,745.
Nate Yordon, treasurer for Friends of Rilling, specified in the 36-page filing that the Mayor’s campaign began on Nov. 12. The summary:
- $31,525.01 contributions from individuals
- $4,750 receipts from other committees
- $5,750 total purchase of advertising
- $42,025.01 total monetary receipts
- $1,772.91 expenses paid by committee
- $40,252.10 balance on hand at close of reporting period
- $150 in-kind donations not considered contributions received
“About 80% of contributions were donations $250 or less,” Wood wrote. “There were 109 total donations from individuals (60 from Norwalk residents). Committee receipts included contributions from the Connecticut Laborers, Sheet Metal Workers Local 38, Operating Engineers Local 478, New England Council of Carpenters and the Fairfield County Building and Construction Trades Council.”
“I am grateful to each and every donor for their generosity,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “These are challenging times and I am incredibly thankful for their ongoing support.”
“We are extremely pleased with the broad level of support for Mayor Rilling from across the community,” Yordon is quoted as saying. “While this is just the beginning, it is so encouraging to see so many different groups and individuals contributing to the cause.”
The documents show these itemizations:
