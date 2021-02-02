Rilling rakes in campaign cash, Kydes says ‘response has been great’

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has already raised more than $60,000 toward his campaign for a fifth two-year term, $20,000 of it since the first of the year, according to spokesman Adam Wood.

Common Council member and fellow Democrat John Kydes, as-yet Rilling’s only opponent, trails far behind, but touts a $4,000 boost as of Thursday.

Both candidates were required by law to submit their fundraising totals by Jan. 10 for the last quarter of 2019. Now outdated, Rilling’s showed $42,025.01; Kyde’s, less than $1,000.

“Mayor Rilling’s campaign has raised $42,025 in about a month’s time. The campaign committee was created in November following the presidential election,” Rilling campaign spokesman Adam Wood said Friday. “Donations came from carpenters, firefighters, ironworkers, laborers, Democrats and Republicans. The majority of the contributors were from Norwalk and surrounding towns.”

The filing shows 15 donations of $1,000, the maximum allowed.

Asked on Friday about his filing, Kydes said, “My website went live this morning and I’m happy to say that we raised over $4,000 in the first 12 hours. The response has been great and to have a majority of these donations come from Norwalkers is a great sign. I’m looking forward to what the coming months will bring.”

Kydes, a District C Democrat whose Council service began the year Rilling was first elected, announced in early December that he’d formed an exploratory committee for a possible Mayoral run. The maximum donation for an exploratory committee is $375 per individual, he said.

Rumor has it that Rilling may face more Democratic opponents.

Republicans haven’t announced a candidate.

“We are talking to a number of interested people in the party but have not settled on one yet,” Republican Town Committee Chairman Carl Dickens said in an email.

When Kydes announced his intentions, Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez said Rilling would hold his campaign kickoff in January.

“Due to the pandemic, campaigns are handling both fundraising and traditional events differently as evidenced by the recent presidential race. The circumstance presents a lot of challenges,” Wood said Saturday. “Large public events will likely not occur until the safety of participants could be assured. Public health is a top priority for the Mayor and that will be reflected in his actions as Mayor and as a candidate.”

Naomi Kydes, treasurer for Kydes for Mayor, filed a one-page report on certifying under oath that the Committee didn’t receive contributions or other funds in excess of $1,000 for the period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Campaigns that receive contributions of $1,000 or less are not required to itemize.

On March 31, 2019, Rilling had raised $51,775 for his Mayoral campaign. On March 31, 2017, he had raised $96,745.

Nate Yordon, treasurer for Friends of Rilling, specified in the 36-page filing that the Mayor’s campaign began on Nov. 12. The summary:

$31,525.01 contributions from individuals

contributions from individuals $4,750 receipts from other committees

receipts from other committees $5,750 total purchase of advertising

total purchase of advertising $42,025.01 total monetary receipts

total monetary receipts $1,772.91 expenses paid by committee

expenses paid by committee $40,252.10 balance on hand at close of reporting period

balance on hand at close of reporting period $150 in-kind donations not considered contributions received

“About 80% of contributions were donations $250 or less,” Wood wrote. “There were 109 total donations from individuals (60 from Norwalk residents). Committee receipts included contributions from the Connecticut Laborers, Sheet Metal Workers Local 38, Operating Engineers Local 478, New England Council of Carpenters and the Fairfield County Building and Construction Trades Council.”

“I am grateful to each and every donor for their generosity,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “These are challenging times and I am incredibly thankful for their ongoing support.”

“We are extremely pleased with the broad level of support for Mayor Rilling from across the community,” Yordon is quoted as saying. “While this is just the beginning, it is so encouraging to see so many different groups and individuals contributing to the cause.”

The documents show these itemizations:

$1,000

Paul Garavel of Garavel Auto Group

Billie Gastic, New York University associate dean

Michael Kolokowski of Wallingford, KBE Building Corp. CEO

Salvatore Monarca of Durham, Acranom Masonry

Donna DiScala

Michael DiScala, M.F. DIScala

Alan Cosby of Greenwich, AC Real Estate LLC

Christopher Kelly of New Canaan, F.D. Rich Co.

Sean O’Keefe of Newington, CEO Okee Industries

Rich Thomas of Stamford, F.D. Rich Co.

Peter Romano of Weston, Landtech

George Frank, a self-employed builder

Clayton Fowler, self-employed in real estate

Anthony Gaglio, Jr. of Stamford, Viking Construction

Anthony Gaglio of Stamford, Viking Construction

$500

Adam Blank, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

Sharon Vimini of Stratford

David Jurgielewicz of Easton

Patricia Jurgielewicz of Easton, Sedona Group

John Moeling

Alan Webber of Fairfield

Cariann Webber of Fairfield

Chuck Kriewald

David Gable, Hocon Gas

Gregory Kimmel of Milford, an attorney with Bercham Moses

Eugene Kelly, an attorney with Bercham Moses

Tracy Williams of Glastonbury

Edwin Camacho

Carol Goodchild

$350

Lawrence O’Brien

$300

Kurosh Marjoni of Weston, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

$250

Adam Wood

David Cohen of Stamford, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

Deborah King of Newport, R.I.

Eric Bernheim of Weston, an attorney with Halloran & Sage

Vincent Crudele of Middlebury, QDS CEO

David Crudele of Middlebury, QDS CIO

Leo DiNicola of Watertown, Quality Data Services CFO

John Igneri

Patrick Eldredge of Riverside, Eldco Development owner

Richard Doyle of Hawinton, Richards Corporation

Daniel Kusic of McLean, Virg.

Allan Klebnan of Wilton, KBE VP of business development

David Herbst of Fairfield

Doug Stern

Michael Fazio of Fairfield

Christopher Kerin of Fairfield

Matthew Ritter of Harford, an attorney with Shipman & Goodwin

Winthrop Baum of Fairfield

Michael Schinella of Fairfield

$200

Daniel Young of Stamford, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

Joseph Pankowski Jr. of Darien, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

Eric Higgins of Stamford, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

$175

Stephen Finn of New Canaan, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

$150

Kevin Tepas

Mike Mushak

$100

Laoise King

Tom Livingston

Steven Frederick of Stamford, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

Leonard Braman of Fairfield, an attorney with Wofsen Rosen

Colin Hosten

Sheri McCready Brown

Sylvia Schulman

Brian Stern of Westport

Troy Jellerette

Enrico Constantini of Trumbull, an attorney with Halloran & Sage

David Westmoreland

Bruce Chudwick of Farmington, attorney Shipman & Goodwin

Daniel McInerney of Trumbull

Lawrence Andronaco

John Lesko

Piet Marks

Barbara Smyth

Ronald Banks

Bruce Beinfield

Peter Brown of Stamford

Michael DiMeglio of Margate, N.J.

$50

Donna King

Michael Witherspoon

Stuart Wells

Galen Wells

Greg Burnett

Robert Frazier

Joe Andrasko

David Heuvelman

Bill Ireland, firefighter

Melissa Murray

$25

Lucy Dathan

Sandra Billings

Mary Ellen Flaherty Ludwig

Joshua Goldstein

Esther Murillo

Joel Zaremby

Andres Bermudez Hallstrom

Fran Collier Clemmons

Broderick Sawyer

Beth Siegelbaum

Judith Cobin

Caren Glickson

Lynne Moore

Anne Farrow

Marilyn Robinson

Pat Tinto

$20

Daniel Obuchowski

Elsa Obuchowski

$10

David Murchie

Contributions from Committees

NE Regional Council/Carpenters CT OPC $1,500

IUOE Local 478 PAC, Hamden $1,500

Firewall Fund PAC $500

CT Laborers’ Political League $500

Iron PAC 424, North Haven $250

Fairfield County Building & Construction Trades Council $250

Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 PAC $250

Station House fundraiser, Dec. 31

$150 donation of services

Companies that bought advertising in a book for $250