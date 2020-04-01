Rilling reports five more deaths due to COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — An additional five Norwalk citizens have been reported as COVID-19 fatalities.

“Now, a total of 15 Norwalk residents have died as a result of coronavirus,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s evening update said.

The text of Rilling’s update does not give age or sex. A chart indicates that one fatality was in their 60s, two were aged 70-79 and two were at least 80 years old.

“Since yesterday, there are 13 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to 315,” Rilling’s update said. “…In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 1,870 to 1,986.”

Todays stats:

Danbury 227

Norwalk 315

Stamford 437

State statistics show 16 more deaths statewide and 429 additional positive test results statewide. There are a total 46 deaths in Fairfield County. That’s eight more than were reported Tuesday.

Two of the state deaths are people in their 40s. There were in their 60s, four were in their 70s and six were more than 80 years old.

“My heart aches as we continue to lose our neighbors and friends as a result of this horrible virus. I cannot imagine what these families and loved ones are feeling in this moment, but I know our entire community joins them in mourning,” Rilling said in the update. “While we might be finding our new routine, health experts are predicting April will be a real difficult month in Connecticut with more positive cases, additional stress to the health care system, and unfortunately, more deaths. Please Norwalk – continue to take care of yourselves, family, and friends by avoiding unnecessary travel or shopping. None of us are invincible to this disease.”