Rilling reports seven COVID-19 deaths

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has announced an additional seven deaths due to COVID-19.

Mayor Harry Rilling’s Tuesday update reported the deaths, announcing that a total of 174 residents have died from coronavirus.

There were no updates from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27. Monday’s update did not announce any new deaths.

The Tuesday report indicates that three of the new coronavirus deaths were people who were in their 50s. Two were people in their 60s, one was in his or her 70s and one was more than 80 years old.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that we have recently lost seven more residents to this virus,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “My heart aches for their families, friends, and loved ones. These were residents of all different ages, and all were taken from us far too soon. While there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, please remember this virus is still here and can be deadly.”

The last deaths were reported Dec. 15: two people were added to the total, one person in their 60s and the other more than 80 years old.

The total coronavirus cases was reported to be 6,273 on Tuesday. A recent history:

Dec. 29: 22 new cases

22 new cases Dec. 28: 251 new cases

251 new cases Dec. 23: 36 new cases

36 new cases Dec. 22: 61 new cases

61 new cases Dec. 21: 51 new cases

51 new cases Dec. 20: 29 new cases

29 new cases Dec. 19: 64 new cases

64 new cases Dec. 18: 67 new cases

67 new cases Dec. 17: 55 new cases

55 new cases Dec. 16: 63 new cases

63 new cases Dec. 15: 69 new cases

69 new cases Dec. 14: 63 new cases

63 new cases Dec. 13: 76 new cases

76 new cases Dec. 12: 48 new cases

48 new cases Dec. 11: 83 new cases

The Norwalk Health Department continues to track the daily positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population on a 7- and 14-day average in Norwalk, Tuesday’s update said.

The seven-day average between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26 is said to be 41.7 per 100,000 population.

The two-week average between Dec. 13 and 26 is reported as 48.2 daily cases per 100,000 population.

This analysis is said to track the incidence rate of COVID-19 in the community and allow for standard comparisons between communities.

“The test positivity rate from 12/13 – 12/26 was 7.3%,” the update said. “This analysis will continue to be updated as new reports are received from the previous week.”