Rilling reports two COVID-19 deaths

NORWALK, Conn. — Two more Norwalk citizens have died due to COVID-19.

“Since yesterday, there are 19 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to 644,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s update said. “There were also two new deaths reported. Now, a total of 23 Norwalk residents have died as a result of coronavirus. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 4,136 to 4,417.”

The people who died were in their 60s, the update indicated.

“I offer condolences to their families and will hold them in my heart and mind. I wish them peace as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” Rilling said in the release. “I do not want today’s relatively low number of reported positive cases to be interpreted that things are slowing down. We are still in the middle of a public health crisis. I ask everyone, from our teens to our seniors, to adhere to physical distancing guidelines since many of us could be carriers and not even know it. I ask us all to be intentional and deliberate in the decisions we make and realize those choices affect our entire community.”