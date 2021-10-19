Rilling, Riddle, trade thoughts for Norwalk in League forum

NORWALK, Conn. – Mayor Harry Rilling and challenger Jonathan Riddle exchanged views Monday in an online League of Women Voters of Norwalk, described by both candidates as “civil.”

Riddle charged that both City Hall and Norwalk Public Schools are top-heavy with an “explosion” of administrative positions, funded by money that would be better spent on education, and emphasized a feeling that Norwalk is overdeveloped. Rilling said he’s proud of his record, keeping tax increases low while supporting the school system, and touted “smart development” as Norwalk moves “in the right direction.”

Video of forum at end of story

Rilling is a four-term Democrat first elected in 2013, seeking reelection. Riddle is a Republican newcomer who has never held elected office. Rilling is a lifer and a former Norwalk Police Chief. Riddle touts a finance background and has lived in South Norwalk since 2015. He spoke of starting a family; Rilling has grandchildren.

Rilling mentioned “realigning city government,” investing in school infrastructure and creating a a community services division as achievements of his administration. His team “followed the science” to make “challenging” decisions regarding the pandemic, he said. And, “For the past eight years, we have had lower tax increases than any previous administration, including the one preceding this administration.”

Riddle said his children will inherit the outcome of whatever happens over the next five to 10 years, that’s why he’s running for Mayor. Under the eight years of Rilling, a “lack of balance in our city government” has developed and there’s a “minefield of zoning issues.”

“Thank God we’re going through a complete overhaul of all those zoning and regulations right now,” Riddle said. “For homeowners, that’s been a big issue, but it seems to be a breeze for developers that want to come into the city and build large apartment buildings, and the explosion of the administrative staff both within city hall as well as Board of Education has been a huge issue. So our city government has gotten too comfortable on the backs of taxpayers.”

His top two priorities would be to balance the government and improve Norwalk’s educational standards, he said, charging that comparing Norwalk to similar Connecticut cities is inadequate and, “we need to provide a world class education system that is on par with our surrounding towns.”

Rilling said, “We’ve invested more in the city of Norwalk Board of Education and Norwalk Public Schools than any previous administration.” Norwalk students are not underachieving, “we have made more progress than any other city school district in the state of Connecticut, in the achievement index.”

“It’s not a question about how much money is being spent,” Riddle replied. “It’s more about what’s happening in the actual classroom, and the failures of what’s going on in the classroom is cannot be ignored.”

Riddle pointed to a report issued recently by the Board of Education, showing “that the education scores of our kids have decreased exponentially.” He said, “It’s a scary picture that is being painted right now.”

“That report came out right after the pandemic,” Rilling replied, calling it a “temporary” phenomenon.

“That’s the experience statewide, nationwide, where young people could not be in the classroom and have that socialization, that interaction with each other,” Rilling said. “And there was obviously a backslide, and we need to fix that.”

“It was actually an in-person remote and overall number that that is referenced. So it’s not just distance learning,” Riddle said.

Neither candidate directly answered a question asking what can be done to create a master plan to reduce the increased velocity and volume of the Five Mile River.

“Well, certainly we need to address our infrastructure issue,” Riddle said. “Someone told me one time, water is the most powerful and destructive force of nature that we encounter as humans. It’s greater than wind, it’s greater than the sun or fire.”

He segued to the Rowayton Avenue closure with, “We need to thoughtfully look at our rivers” to make sure that water doesn’t cause destruction “like that bridge that’s still out of out of service right now.”

Rilling began his reply with, “We have a program, we work closely with the state where there’s a schedule for looking at all the bridges in the city of Norwalk.” He said, “Climate change is real” and, “We’re currently in the process of a city-wide study on flooding, and how we can mitigate flooding throughout the city.”

The Rowayton Avenue Bridge didn’t wash out overnight, Riddle charged. “That bridge was suffering from previous erosion. And it’s funny, the mayor says that there’s a proactive plan in place to review all of these things. Well, it seems to me that this has been reactive.”

“I would say that the Rowayton Avenue Bridge was not crumbling, that the storm that hit that bridge was so powerful, Mr. Riddle admitted himself, there’s nothing more powerful than water,” Rilling replied. “It’s more powerful than fire, more powerful than wind. And when you have that intense rainfall and flowing down the river for such an extended period of time, with water flowing over the roadway, it’s going to have an effect on that bridge.”

Both men agreed that the City should find the right place for a cannabis outlet, though Rilling called it a “struggle” given his background as police chief.

Riddle called it potential revenue and spoke of the opioid crisis. Rilling said a dispensary should offer educational materials for young people “so that we can educate them to the challenges or the problems that go along with drug use.”

In closing statements, Rilling said, “I stand on my record, the past eight years, we have done so much for the city of Norwalk… I believe we have moved Norwalk in the right direction. We are prepared to continue that progress to make sure that Norwalk continues to be the most vibrant city in the state of Connecticut.”

Riddle said, “The challenges we were trying to overcome as a city today are due to the current administration’s failures and flawed vision for the future of Norwalk. It is clear to me Harry Rilling does not serve in the best interest of Norwalk residents…. Norwalk is a beautiful place with amazing potential, and we need a renewed focus on identity, not our density.”