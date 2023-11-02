RIlling, Scicchitano, debate economic issues at Chamber slugfest

(Harold F. Cobin)

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling, who is seeking a sixth two-year term, and Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano focused on economic issues in the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce debate.

While both men agreed Norwalk has many strengths, Scicchitano charged that “slight weaknesses” are inhibiting business growth. Norwalk needs to attract larger businesses that offer higher salaries, he said.

In comparable sized cities like Charlotte, North Carfolina, taxes are far lower, Scicchitano said.

“I’m not so sure it’s fair to compare Norwalk with Charlotte, North Carolina,” Rilling replied, calling Connecticut’s reliance on property taxes “a big challenge to any municipality.”

Norwalk’s mill rate is lower than other Connecticut major cities, while maintaining a functioning infrastructure, Rilling said. “We have a business development office that aggressively goes out and tries to lure new businesses to the city of Norwalk.”



Scicchitano said the business development and tourism department should be split to create a “more aggressive business development department…. I think we need to make a bigger investment in attracting people here.”

Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano. (Harold F. Cobin)

The department of economic and community development has a Business Development Director, Rilling said. “They aggressively reach out.”

The “big shortage of housing” is a major impediment and a priority for action given that business owners need employees, said Rilling.

“Affordable housing means different things to different people,” said Scicchitano. His employees want homes with backyards, not apartments, and, “We need more single-family homes.”

Rilling said a study showed that affordable housing helps everyone because people improve their lot in life. When folks move into one of the big new apartment buildings, other housing stock is freed up and when inventory increases, prices go down.

Moderator Harry Carey asked if other cities have initiatives that Norwalk should emulate.

“I think Norwalk is a model,” Rilling said. “…I think other towns should be looking at us as to what they can do to make their community better,” and when he’s knocking on doors that’s what he hears from residents.

Scicchitano said he visits his son often in Louisville, Kentucky, and sees a center sponsored by a local corporation. Norwalk “could get some of our corporations to share in the burden of improving our community.”

Rilling stood by his answer, “I believe that Norwalk is the model of community. We have so much going on.”

Scicchitano said Norwalk’s rental burden ranks seventh in Connecticut, while its median income is 20-25% higher than the rest of the state. “It makes me wonder, are we going in the correct direction of heading towards modeling a big city?”

The development theme continued.

Scicchitano said Norwalk needs slow, steady growth; Rilling said his administration is pursuing Smart Growth, developing the urban core around multimodal transportation hubs.

“Sometimes I get confused because my opponent says he doesn’t like growth,” Rilling said. “But now he likes growth. Sometimes he wants to slow it down. I don’t know how you do that, because people want to build up apartments in the city of Norwalk.”

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling. (Harold F. Cobin)

“Just to be clear, I’ve been an advocate for smart growth,” Scicchitano said, recounting a recent trip that took him 45 minutes to go three miles.

“In all fairness, that 45-minute trip was a day when they were doing three construction sites at the bottom of Mill Hill on Wall Street,” Rilling said. “So there was a lot of detours going around. I can get from my house down to City Hall anytime of the day in about 10-15 minutes.”

Rilling said his top priority is to make sure people can navigate around the city and some roads need to be widened. Roads are being paved, sidewalks are being built and bike lanes installed. “We also need to make some infrastructure improvements” Riling said. “Don’t forget, Norwalk is an older city. These roads were put in a long time ago, and now people are moving in. So there’s gonna be some growing pains.”

“The term ‘growing pains’ is wonderful when you’re talking about raising children,” Scicchitano replied. “But when you’re planning a city, growing pains is a nice way of saying ‘poor planning.’”

“Like I said, we have a wonderful city here, we’re growing. With that comes growing pains,” Rilling replied. “There are things that we do to try to make the navigation around the city a lot smoother. We have four train stations in the city of Norwalk.”

Scicchitano charged that local union members are shortchanged when it comes to local development jobs. “All the developers seem to be using out of town labor.”

Rilling said that for the first time in Norwalk’s history, the city has a project labor agreement requiring developers to use a percentage of local people, minorities and women-owned businesses on their projects.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people in the Norwalk area that might not have the skills or the trade background necessary, but we are making a real attempt to get people from Norwalk working on these projects,” he said.

Carey asked about East Norwalk.

“Really, there’s not going to be much developable land beyond what’s going on right now,” Rilling said. “I think that East Norwalk needs to remain a neighborhood with its own true character. We pulled back on a lot of the up zoning in East Norwalk, we listened to the people.”

He had been first to ask the Planning and Zoning Commission to pull back on the upzoning, he said. P&Z pulled it back 90%.

“I want to see up zoning completely eliminated, completely 100% eliminated,” Scicchitano said.

He pointed out that Rilling appoints P&Z Commissioners, with Common Council approval.

“One of two things,” Scicchitano said. “Either you’re derelict of your duty and you didn’t know what they were doing, which I don’t believe for one second. You are an incredibly talented, intelligent man that I have tremendous respect for. Or it’s political posturing.”

Rilling said, “I get a little confused because I don’t know, he wants to do away with all the up zoning, but let’s have let’s have housing in the city of Norwalk.”

Up zoning allows people to move into Norwalk, Rilling said. P&Z’s plan is going to “definitely look a lot different” than what was originally proposed.

(Harold F. Cobin)

Carey moved the conversation to Wall Street; Scicchitano said the city needs to be more proactive. Given Norwalk’s diversity, maybe it should “have more of like an international drive on it.” Maybe “we can get some consulates from different countries to set up bullish little shops there.”

The City is investing $26.5 million of federal, state and local funds in the Wall Street area and “what you see now is going to be totally different,” Rilling said.

Scicchitano said merchants who succeed on Wall Street are rewarded with increased parking fees for their customers. Back in parking was installed and “you need three friends to figure out how to back the car in the parking lot.”

That drew laughter. “Everybody’s laughing, I have nothing to say about it,” Rilling replied. “So I guess they didn’t pay attention to the instructions at the beginning.”

Carey asked about the Walk Bridge construction beginning soon and its impact on area residents and businesses.

The City meets frequently with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT), Rilling said. “We are working very diligently to make sure that we reroute traffic appropriately with proper wayfinding, proper markings, proper signs, closing down certain areas only for a limited amount of time, opening them back up.”

Close friend Laoise King left her job as Norwalk Chief of Staff to become a ConnDOT Deputy Commissioner, “so I know we’re going to have a good relationship with them,” he said.

“We’ve had 20 years to prepare for this impending extreme difficulty, especially on the people of East Norwalk,” Scicchitano said. “… It seems like whatever we’re going to do now at this point is too little, too late. We’ve had plenty of notice. And we should have designed the roads in some way, working towards it.”

It’s been 10 years, Rilling replied. “You can’t divert traffic until you start the project. So they’re starting the project, we’re going to be putting in signs so that people can navigate around.”

(Harold F. Cobin)

Carey asked for opinions about Norwalk Public Schools.

“I think our Norwalk Public Schools get shortchanged as far as what people think about them. As I’ve been knocking on doors, I’ve had people tell me, we moved here, because of your school system,” Rilling said.

NPS has the greatest achievement index in its District Reference Group (DRG), he said. NPS is “absolutely amazing” and “I give the teachers a lot of credit. It’s not an easy job.”

“I have a family of educators,” Scicchitano said. “… We need to increase the amount of teachers and paraprofessionals and counselors and special education teachers.”

However, online information shows “70% of our students graduating high school are not future ready,” he said. “…Our school population is at this point about 62% Hispanic; 20% of Hispanics go on further education. So I think we’re not doing well.”

Scicchitano said that in the next go-round on charter revision the City should gain more control over the school budget.

“My opponent said he’s going to go to every Board of Education meeting,” Rilling commented. “Why wait? You’ve been a candidate for a year, go to Common Council meetings. When I was running for Mayor the first time I went to virtually every Common Council meeting so I would know what happened.”

In closing statements, Scicchitano said “Our vision for growth shouldn’t compromise the soul of Norwalk … we can strike a balance between enjoying modern amenities, while preserving the essence of our beloved neighborhoods, and solving transportation challenges, creating communal green space and protecting our harbor.”

Rilling said the “easiest thing for a challenger to do” is make promises without listing specifics. “I have a report card, you can evaluate me come Election Day, you can take a look around Norwalk… grade me on what you see.”