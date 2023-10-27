Rilling, Scicchitano duke it out in League Mayoral Debate

From left, Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano and Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling at Thursday’s debate in Congregation Beth El.

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling and Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano met Thursday in a packed hall at Congregation Beth El for a League of Women Voters of Norwalk debate.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

It was a spirited exchange between two long-time friends with differing views, one championing the cause of Norwalkers who don’t like the city’s development and the other speaking from his experience of 10 years in office, saying he’s proud of what he’s done and defending the development as growing the grand list and providing housing.

“What people are saying to me that they’re not happy with the direction of the city,” Scicchitano said. “… I believe that we need to bring balance back to our local government. And until we do so we’re going to continue down the same path with many, many, many of our residents disillusioned, disenfranchised, feeling as if their concerns have not been heard.”

“I think we all know Norwalk is a growing city,” Rilling replied. “Norwalk is being noticed; it has been named in 29th best place in the country to raise a family by Fortune magazine. It doesn’t happen by accident. That happens because of strong teamwork, strong leadership. Any growing city is going to have a little growing pains. So we have to deal with those things as they arise. But Norwalk is a desirable place.”

Scicchitano pressed his point, saying the current direction is “throwing the baby out with the bathwater” as longtime residents are “chased out.”

Rilling declined to reply.

More on that theme

Moderator Jara Burnett of the Greenwich League of Women Voters asked how Norwalk could grow its grand list without straining the infrastructure.

There aren’t enough starter homes, Scicchitano argued. “I believe we can grow our grand list by returning back to some basics.”

Norwalk is land strapped, Rilling said, drawing a few titters from opponents in the audience. Given that there’s no room to build single family homes, his administration created the city’s first Business and Tourism Development Department to attract new businesses and increase the tax base without overburdening the infrastructure.

He said 400 businesses opened during the pandemic and, “The grand list has grown 15%, under my administration, and it continues to grow.”

Scicchitano countered, “We seem to have lost some larger companies,” companies that offer higher paying jobs. Frontier took its 600 employees to Texas and Datto lost 1,000 employees during COVID.

Large businesses need educated employees, Rilling replied. “That is one of the reasons why we have to develop our downtown urban core and our multimodal transportation hubs … that is why a lot of the density is going on right now because we need to have employers come here that will have employees that they can tap into.”

Multimodal

Later, the candidates were asked how a multimodal transportation hub could be bolstered.

Scicchitano said he’d spent 45 unproductive minutes away from his business the day before just taking a customer about three miles in morning traffic.

“The only thing we can do in this community because it’s an old community, it was built a long time ago, our streets are very small, we need to do everything we can to increase our mass transit to improve upon our bus system to make it convenient, and adaptable,” he said.

Given City Hall’s personnel and the community’s brains and hearts, it can be done, he said.

Rilling said the most important component of a system is the first and last mile, “and that’s where our shuttles come in. That’s where our Wheels2U you comes in … that’s why we want to put the bus station down at the train station.”

Scicchitano said Norwalk needs an intricate system of smaller buses that go “into secondary roads and in the neighborhoods.”

Education

Burnett asked them to list three things the Board of Education should prioritize.

Rilling cited learning loss due to COVID, children’s mental health and the “Special Education problem.”

“We need to stop outsourcing our special ed children, we need to keep them in town,” he said.

Scicchitano said he’s spoken to teachers and principals and Norwalk Public Schools needs more teachers, paraprofessionals and counselors.

He’d attend as many BoE meetings as possible, hopefully all of them, and “I would like to see more of a bottom-up school system with more emphasis placed on the teachers and we need their input.”

Rilling declined to rebut.

Waterfront development

Burnett asked how the harbor could be protected.

Rilling cited responsible boating and a responsible wastewater treatment plant. More permeable surfaces are needed to reduce runoff into the Sound and coastal erosion needs to be controlled.

Scicchitano said, “I represent a large part of Norwalk, I will say I’ll take the liberty and speak for people I’ve been hearing; we do not want large buildings built on our harbor, we want we want to keep our harbor environmentally friendly.”

A segment of the audience applauded. Burnett warned them not to do that.

Rilling said the City has been doing a waterfront study and a big priority is to maintain the public’s access to the waterfront. The buildings don’t need to be huge.

Scicchitano said, “Let’s be in control of our Planning and Zoning Commission. And make sure they do what they’re appointed to do, serve the community.

If he becomes Mayor, he’d appoint a Commission of residents and listen to them, and have the department heads listen to them, he said.

The topic resurfaced later.

Norwalk should be the boating capital of southern Connecticut, and Water Street should have a tourism focus, Scicchitano said.

“We need to step back and rethink of what the best use for that is other than mixed uses,” Scicchitano said. “The answer to everything is community.”

If Water Street sees development, “it probably won’t be for quite some time,” and there are setback requirements to keep buildings away from the shoreline, Rilling replied.

“Mixed use development is not all that bad. It’s not a curse word,” Rilling said. “Mixed use development brings people together, brings businesses together along with their clientele or their customers. And mixed-use developers is the trend. That’s what’s happening all over the country.”

Wastewater treatment

The candidates were asked for their plans to update and improve the sewer and water systems.

Scicchitano said Norwalk has an old infrastructure and the wastewater issue goes back many years, predating Rilling.

But over the last three years, there have been 12 illegal overflows, he said, attributing the stat to Save the Sound, a regional nonprofit. He’s also been told that the wastewater is treated with chlorine when there’s an overflow, “which is I’m sure not good for marine life,” and Save the Sound gave the beach water quality a “C” grade.

“I know that they say we’re only operating at 60 or 70% capacity. But there are days where there are times where we’re at 90% capacity,” Scicchitano said.

“You’re right, we are at 67% of capacity on our sewage treatment plant,” Rilling replied. The chlorine is used on “wet weather days,” an industry term, and the plant can handle 30 million gallons over 48 hours. When there’s more, “that’s when any sewage treatment plant is going to overflow. And that’s when we chlorinate and it’s perfectly legal, it’s within our permit.”

Whenever there’s new construction, developers must update the infrastructure with more efficient systems, he said. “We are absolutely safe with the capacity of the sewage treatment plant for many, many years out and with the improvements that we’re going to be making, it’s going to make it even better.”

Scicchitano mentioned the consent order Rilling signed with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“This water treatment plant just exemplifies the way Norwalk has operated for many years, once again, it will before Mayor Rilling became Mayor,” Scicchitano said. “We need to maintain what we have. We neglect things until they get to the point that they fall apart and need to be torn down … We should have been building it for many, many years.”

Rilling said outside engineering firm Brown & Caldwell did an extensive assessment and examination of the plant “they said unequivocally it is running well, and it will continue to run well.”

The consent order wasn’t mandated, “it was agreed upon with the state of Connecticut and DEEP,” he said. The Water Pollution Control Authority was planning the improvements back in 2009, so it’s not as if Norwalk is being forced to do them.

Feedback from the public

Burnett asked them if they’ve been surprised by what people are telling them while they’re out campaigning.

Rilling said no. He’s heard about quality-of-life issues and taxes, “which we know is a problem.” People have education concerns “ but they weren’t really making complaints.”

He said, “What I did find out is when you ask the question, what do you like about Norwalk? And they light up. And they just talk about the wonderful things here that are happening. And that happened over and over again.”

His administration is addressing quality-of-life is improving amenities such as Calf Pasture Beach and has developed a Parks Master Plan, he said.

Scicchitano said the feedback depends on a person’s station in life.

“I hear from a lot of parents that have special needs children in our school system, that they’re extremely unhappy with the choices they’re offered,” he said. Small businesses speak of taxation and the ability to get to work.

“My employees don’t view affordable housing as an apartment, they want a house with a backyard and barbecue,” Scicchitano said. “… They can’t live in Norwalk, they have to come from far away.”

Closing statements

“We stand here today at a pivotal moment in history of our city,” Scicchitano said. “…This path we’ve all walked together for the past decade is a path marked by growth without the necessary synchronization of city services and infrastructure. It’s a path overshadowed by lack of transparency, as exemplified by various projects, and dismissive behaviors toward residents’ concerns and inputs. It’s a path that prioritizes development and developers over the preservation of our precious waterfront and our neighborhoods.”

“To listen to my opponent, you think there’s nothing good about Norwalk,” Rilling said. “…I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, I think Norwalk is moving in the right direction.”

He said, “It’s so easy to sit at a table and criticize the incumbent, and not explain how you’re going to do things … we’ve done it. We’ve shown what we can do.” He’ll be evaluated on Election Day and “I think when all is said and done, the evaluation is going to be extremely good.”