Rilling to nonresidents: No Norwalk beach for you this weekend

NORWALK, Conn. — Nonresidents are restricted from Calf Pasture Beach this weekend, according to a press release.

It said:

“Due to the extreme heat expected, the fact that many area beaches are being closed to non-residents, and for the safety of Norwalk residents, Mayor Harry W. Rilling issued an executive order tonight, July 17, 2020, that completely restricts non-resident access to Calf Pasture Beach and Shady Beach. There will be no drop-offs or walk-ins permitted. Mayor Rilling has also authorized the use of 100 overflow parking spaces at Taylor Farm for Norwalk residents. Additional Norwalk Police Officers will be on-site to monitor and strictly enforce this order.

“The order is effective 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 through 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 and may be extended depending on circumstances.”