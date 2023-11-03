Rilling touts new Manresa owner as ‘better to work with’ than NRG; Scicchitano decries surprise nature of sale

The Manresa Island power plant, as seen from Village Creek in 2020. (Nora Niedzielski-Eichner)

Manresa Island has become a hot topic given the surprise sale of the property just days before the municipal election.

Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling, put on the spot in a pair of debates, has highlighted the $75,000 the City invested in co-funding a study of potential uses for the prominent 125-acre waterfront site, with the Manresa Association paying the other half.

Buyer Argent Ventures won’t be able to build on the property for five years, given that the Connecticut Department of Transportation plans to build Walk Bridge components there and float them down the river to the construction site, he said at the Oct. 26 League of Women Voters of Norwalk debate. Argent must work with the City to gain approval of development plans.

Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano charged it’s part of a pattern, “a lack of transparency in our local government” given that “Nobody knew what was going on. Nobody had an idea and all of a sudden it sold.”

The City spent money to “study someone else’s property” and then the resulting analysis was ignored, he said. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. I mean, it was sold to a development company, that develops. So it’s pretty much a certain thing that they’re going to develop the property … I think a lot of people in Norwalk don’t want to see apartments there, that’s for sure.”

Norwalk Power, owned by NRG Energy, bought the site in 1999, according to City records. Its power plant was retired in 2013. About 45 acres of the site are coal ash left by the previous owner.

Norwalk Power sold the property to Argent Ventures, the news release said last week, calling the terms of the sale confidential.

“NRG is pleased to pass the baton to an experienced developer who can reimagine the site to continue its legacy as a vital part of the community,” said Judith Lagano, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at NRG, in the release. “NRG appreciates the support from Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and Congressman Jim Himes throughout the marketing process to achieve this favorable result.”

Wildlife right outside the power plant in 2020. (Tom Clark)

The Manresa Association, in an Oct. 30 email to members, said the group “is already in touch with Argent and it is our current understanding they plan to develop the land for low density housing (ie, single family homes) and to preserve some of the land for natural purposes and water access.”

Louise Flax of the Manresa Association Board continued, “We are excited to enter the next phase of work together with Argent and the broader Manresa Association stakeholders to ensure an appropriate use of the land. Argent has indicated they plan to hold a community meeting in the near future which we will help facilitate.”

The Association did not reply to an email from NancyOnNorwalk asking for an opinion about the sale.

Rilling was asked at the League debate if the City should have tried to buy the property.

It was “probably somewhere in the area of $70 million to purchase, then there’ll be another $10-20 million for remediation. So the city was not planning on doing that,” he said.

At Tuesday’s Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce debate, Rilling and Scicchitano were asked for their vision for the property.

NRG has been “very difficult to work with,” Rilling said. “They are not coming to the table ready to speak.”

Argent Ventures “has indicated they’re very committed to working with the city, the residents and the neighbors” to find the “best fit,” as opposed to not communicating with anyone, he said.

Demolishing the power plant will probably cost $10-12 million, or at least that was the estimate when the study was done, Rilling said. “The remediation of the coal ash is going to cost somewhere between $40-50 million as well, depending on the use, how far down they have to go, what clean fill they need to bring in.”

However, that’s near where the power plant is and “the vast majority of that property is going to remain undeveloped,” Rilling said. He believed that Argent is considering “some sort of a marina but nothing is going to happen there for a while because as you know, ConnDOT is using that property to build the Walk Bridge.”

At the League debate, Scicchitano had read a letter written in 2017 by U.S. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and he brought it up again. Murphy and Blumenthal had urged NRG to “work collaboratively with the community” and “provide transparent information about Manresa Island.”

Many community members “feel as if they had no idea what was happening,” Scicchitano said, urging that they not be surprised as a development plan proceeds through Planning & Zoning.

Rilling replied that Murphy and Blumenthal wrote the letter in 2017 “partially at our request because we were getting no cooperation whatsoever.”

NRG “didn’t tell us a lot of things” and the administration “sat down with them and their attorneys many, many, many times,” Rilling said. NRG “don’t come to us and talk to us about the buyer. Again, that’s because they’re not cooperative. And now we believe Argent Ventures will be a lot better to work with, and have committed to helping us and design what’s good for that area.”



“I’d really love to see what the plans are from Argent Ventures before we move ahead,” Scicchitano replied. “… I think I, myself and the rest of the community would like to see what some options are on that property on that level of land, so that we know what’s coming at us. The City, once again, needs to be more proactive rather than reactive.”

A page from a PowerPoint prepared by Fitzgerald & Halliday in 2017 to show the pros and cons of open space on Manresa Island.

Although Rilling said the property would have probably cost $70 million for the City to purchase, Argent paid $4.6 million, according to Town Clerk Rick McQuaid.

City records show the property is appraised at $44 million. It was originally pegged at nearly $51 million in the 2018 revaluation but NRG appealed, so the $44 million figure was derived from settlement talks.

The $4.6 million sale price on last week’s documents is “the value that was assigned to the property for purposes of the conveyance tax,” Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said in an email. “As stated in the NRG release, the terms of the purchase were not disclosed (including to the City). Presumably, these undisclosed terms addressed the significant remediation and other costs associated with the property.”

The City received $23,000 in conveyance tax, she said.

Rilling mentioned $10-20 million for remediation on Oct. 26 and $40-50 million Tuesday, “depending on the use.”

In 2017, a Licensed Environmental Professional working with Fitzgerald & Halliday to do the aforementioned economic impact analysis of the island and its mothballed power plant, said a “shallow excavation” of part of Manresa Island would cost $31 million. Lynn Willey of Tighe and Bond said it could cost another $29.5 million to remove coal ash from the rest of “AOC-1,” or Area of Concern 1. This would involve digging 4 feet down.

On Thursday, Rilling told NancyOnNorwalk, “The owner, Argent Ventures, confirmed for the city that as part of this purchase of the NRG property, Argent is responsible for the substantial cost of bringing the property to a point where it could be made safe for any use.

“Those costs are conservatively estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars. The costs include but are not limited to environmental, testing, environmental remediation work, demolition, and construction, development of necessary infrastructure improvements that will be required to support any use whatsoever of the property.

“Additionally, there are additional substantial soft costs for attorneys with expertise in environmental law, land-use and zoning and real estate license, environmental professionals, civil engineers, and professional planners.

“For many years, the power plant has been an unsightly part of our beautiful harbor. Many people have asked to have that taken down and now that will become a reality and the vast majority of that property no matter what the intended use will be open space.”

He said he didn’t know how soon the plant would come down because “the Walk Bridge will be built on that piece of property and then floated down the river. But I’m sure Argent can start some of the remediation and or demolition while that is still happening.”

An illustration of the Manresa Island power plant, prepared in 2017 as part of an economic impact analysis.

At the League debate, Rilling said neighbors are “thrilled” that the property has changed hands. At least one audience member replied that he lives there and isn’t happy.

NancyOnNorwalk reached out to multiple neighbors. One replied.

Mark Smith, a Village Creek resident, said he’s “very cautiously optimistic.”

“While I think we all would have preferred open public space, I understand the reality is putting in a housing development will defer public space costs,” Smith wrote. “My personal concern is for the increased traffic a larger development may bring to Woodward Ave, but will hold judgement to see the proposed number of homes. Overall, the transparency shown to date by Argent has been promising, but I’d ask that they call a meeting with the relevant neighbors to address their concerns.”