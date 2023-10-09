Rilling unveils dashboard’s return, celebrates new Parks Master Plan

From left, Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Mayor Harry Rilling, Chief of Operations and Public Works Vanessa Valadares and Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers at a Thursday news conference celebrating the new Recreation and Parks Master Plan, as well as announcing the return of the Mayor’s Dashboard. (City of Norwalk)

The Mayor’s Dashboard has returned with two modules dovetailing with the recently approved Recreation and Parks Master Plan.

City officials met Thursday to highlight the just-adopted master plan and announce the dashboard’s relaunch, unveiling two of seven themes, “Enhancing Parks and Green Spaces” and “An Environmentally Sustainable City.”

“At the onset of the pandemic, data updates regarding COVID-19 reports took priority over the Mayor’s Dashboard,” a news release said. “This gave the City the opportunity to relaunch the Mayor’s Dashboard with a fresh and updated outlook and a new breakdown of expanded data for residents. The metrics on the Dashboard serve as an accountability tool for the public. They also help inform the Mayor on which programs and services are successful, which need improvement and the shifts in public participation and demand for various programs and services.”

Mayor Harry Rilling unveiled the City’s first website dashboard in mid-2019. In February, then-Chief of Staff Laoise King said the administration took it off the landing page the previous December because they felt it needed a revamp. They were waiting for a new Norwalk Communications Director, as Josh Morgan had left for a similar job with the Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT). Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews was hired in March.

Information on the “Enhancing Parks and Green Spaces” page of the Mayor’s dashboard.

Again, data along two themes are available on the dashboard, which you can find here. Five more modules are yet to come.

“We chose the categories Enhancing Parks and Green Spaces and An Environmentally Sustainable City because the City of Norwalk is focused on encouraging community involvement at our parks and green spaces and building sustainable infrastructure that reduces CO2 emissions and helps address the threats to climate change,” Rilling said in the news release.

“We are committed to enhancing our parks and green spaces by making improvements and love seeing our residents participate in summer camps, kayak rack rental opportunities, field use permits, and more,” Rilling continued. “When it comes to maintaining an environmentally sustainable city, we are using resource-efficient, well-maintained, cost-effective, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure. We understand the importance of water conservation and management best practices, as well as waste reduction and management and have increased our efforts to recycle and help residents utilize more composting stations. While there’s much more to do to protect our environment, I’m proud of the smart investments the City of Norwalk is making to protect our natural resources and community.”

Information on the “An Environmentally Sustainable City” page of the Mayor’s dashboard.

Woods Matthews said the remaining five dashboard categories will be shared later this month.

The Common Council approved the 10-Year Master Plan in a 12-1 vote Sept. 26. The 254-page document is the first master plan since 1996.

“Over the past year, the City of Norwalk incorporated the community’s vast feedback into our Recreation and Parks Master Plan through an extensive public process,” Rilling said in the release.“We are very pleased with what the newly adopted Master Plan has to offer residents. This plan will enhance residents’ quality of life by expanding recreation and programming opportunities to benefit the community’s physical, social and emotional health. Whether it’s through the new indoor community recreation center in South Norwalk, increasing outdoor recreation amenities by adding new pickleball courts and year-round tennis programs, expanding our dog parks or enhancing access to recreational water activities, this Master Plan emphasizes equity and increases livability for all Norwalk residents.”

White Plains-based engineering consultants Kimley-Horn was hired in a $249,975 contract to develop the master plan.

The public contributed more than 850 hours in the plan’s development, said Nick Kuhn, Park Planner at Kimley-Horn. There were more than 4,500 visits to the project’s website “and hundreds of hundreds of responses through our statistical surveys, as well as our online surveys, and dozens and dozens of folks throughout the workshops.”

“Over the past year, the City’s Recreation and Parks Department oversaw an equitable process that invited feedback from all Norwalk residents, asking them to help shape the new Master Plan,” the news release said. “Through online surveys, random sample surveys mailed to over 6,000 residents, focus groups, day-long workshops with City staff and key stakeholders, evening workshops with the community, and several public meetings, the City incorporated the community’s vast input into the Master Plan.”

The extensive document “provides a guide for planning the City’s capital and operating budget spending to help meet the demands of Norwalk residents’ recreational and leisure needs by continuing to enhance the operations and maintenance of the City’s parks, open spaces, and community facilities,” the news release said. “It aims to increase the community’s quality of life by preserving and protecting the City’s natural resources and offers expanded recreation and programming opportunities to benefit residents.”

