Rilling wins NPD union endorsement

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling has once again been endorsed for reelection by the Norwalk Police Union, Local 1727.

Rilling, former Norwalk Police Chief, has been endorsed by the union in each of his six campaigns for Mayor. Union President David O’Connor, in a news release, praised Rilling for his commitment to public safety and his responsiveness to the concerns of Norwalk police officers.

“After serving as a member of the Norwalk Police Department for 41 years, Mayor Rilling is uniquely qualified and dedicated to public safety,” O’Connor said. “He is responsive to the concerns of the union and all its members both as a union and as individuals, and he is proactive to the challenges of policing in 2023. This skill set places Mayor Rilling as a leader truly worthy of our endorsement.”

Rilling is being challenged by Republican candidate Vinny Scicchitano.

“Mayor Rilling has a long history of supporting public safety in Norwalk. As former Police Chief and Mayor, he has increased funding for the police department and worked to improve police-community relations. He also has supported measures to increase transparency and accountability,” the news release said.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement from Norwalk’s Police Union,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “I am committed to continuing to work with the police department and the community to ensure that Norwalk remains safe for all residents to live, work, and raise a family.”