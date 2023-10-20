Rilling wins state teachers’ endorsement from AFT

Mayor Harry Rilling at the recent Cranbury Elementary School ribbon cutting, as shown on a Norwalk Public Schools YouTube video.

Democratic Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling has been unanimously endorsed in his drive for reelection by the Connecticut Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), according to a news release.

AFT Connecticut President Jan Hochadel is quoted as praising Rilling for his dedication to public education. “Harry has made a record investment in Norwalk schools – curriculum, classroom resources, teachers, and facilities, including a new Norwalk High School and a new school in South Norwalk,” she said.

Just days ago, Rilling met with education officials and others to celebrate the opening of a new Cranbury Elementary School, Norwalk’s first new school building in more than five decades.

The city has also renovated Jefferson Elementary and Ponus Middle School and plans to build a new Norwalk High School and South Norwalk Elementary School.

“Working with Norwalk’s legislative delegation, Norwalk has been able to increase state money to fund its schools and implement new public safety and public health programs,” the news release said. “CT Insider has recognized Norwalk as a top place to live, in part because of its education system. Having a high-performing school district makes families want to live here.”

“Investing in our schools means investing in our future,” Rilling is quoted as saying. “I’ve prioritized getting our students and teachers access to better materials, curriculum, and school buildings. I am so proud to be recognized for Norwalk’s educational leadership and commitment to our students and teachers. I am thankful and humbled to receive the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers, Connecticut Chapter.”

Rilling is being challenged by Republican candidate Vinny Scicchitano.

According to the news release, AFT CT represents more than 30,000 teachers and school support staff, nurses and healthcare professionals, higher education faculty, and state and municipal government employees in nearly 100 local unions across Connecticut, including Norwalk.