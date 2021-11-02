Rilling wins, Dem domination continues

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Democrats are once again celebrating – they have won almost every top-level elected office in Tuesday’s election, the say.

Mayor Harry Rilling has cruised to reelection and every Democratic Council at Large candidate has won, they say. The Democratic Board of Education slate is in.

This preliminary count does not include absentee ballots, but they’re confident about every seat except District D Council. They believe Republican Council member Tom Keegan has won reelection, and his Democratic counterpart will be Heidi Altermann.

Norwalk is solidly Democratic, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said.

