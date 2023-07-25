Rilling’s reelection bid endorsed by Norwalk Democrats

Mayor Harry Rilling speaks to the Democratic Town Committee after being endorsed Monday, in the City Hall community room.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Democrats endorsed Mayor Harry Rilling for reelection Monday.

“Harry Rilling is a winner,” State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) said, recalling Rilling’s fight a decade ago to win a four-way primary and take on incumbent Republican Richard Moccia, months later unseating the four-term Mayor and returning the office to the Democratic party.

“Norwalk at that time was at a crossroads, was at a time where people weren’t very confident about the direction of the city of Norwalk,” Duff said. “When Harry really got elected, there was a new sense of accomplishment and the sense that we could do and accomplish the goals that we wanted to accomplish for the people of the city of Norwalk.”

Now, with solid Democratic control over the city, Norwalk is really the envy of the entire state of Connecticut,” Duff said. “…A lot of that has to do with the leadership of our current Mayor, Harry Rilling, people are moving into this city like crazy.”

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) speaks to the Democratic Town Committee, Monday in the City Hall community room.

Duff mentioned Norwalk’s new schools, predicting a groundbreaking for a new Norwalk High School soon, and updated infrastructure like sidewalks and roads “after so long of neglect and delay. … A lot of that is because of the great work that Harry Rilling has been doing.”

Duff said, “He spends our money wisely. Harry has been a very great fiscal steward of our dollars, our taxpayer dollars, here in the city of Norwalk.’

That thought was seconded by Norwalk Branch NAACP President Brenda Penn-Williams.

Mayor Harry Rilling listens to accolades from State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), Monday in the City Hall community room.

“Harry Rilling’s tenure as Mayor has proven to provide financial stability to Norwalk during times of economic struggles throughout the country,” she said. “The city is growing … and we’ve added businesses that serve our community. Mayor Rilling is also committed to diversity and inclusion and openly address situations as they arise.”

Rilling is seeking a sixth consecutive two-year term. Norwalk Republicans are expected to endorse opponent Vinny Scicchitano at their Tuesday meeting.

Accepting the endorsement in City Hall, Rilling thanked his fellow Democrats.

“We talked about the success of Norwalk, and there’s no doubt about it: Norwalk is growing, Norwalk is on the rise. But it’s not simply because of me,” he said. “I appreciate the support. It’s all of us. It’s the elected officials. It’s the people who serve on the boards and commissions. It’s the people in this room. It’s our community, our citizens, everybody working together, has made this the wonderful city that it is.”

Fortune Magazine named Norwalk as the 29th best place in the entire country to raise a family, he said. “Over the next two years. We can continue that trend and move up that list and eventually get Norwalk to be the number one place in the entire country to raise a family, because this is an amazing city with amazing people.”

