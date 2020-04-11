Rilling’s update spells out the latest on COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — Nearly 700 Norwalkers have tested positive for COVID-19. Another Norwalker has died.

That’s the news from Mayor Harry Rilling’s latest two evening updates.

“The number of positive cases reported to us have slowed this week. That is certainly welcomed news, but I ask the public to remember this pandemic is far from over. Physical distancing is working and it’s critically important we continue to follow those guidelines,” Rilling said in the release. “I know a holiday weekend brings the desire to see loved ones. I wish I could celebrate in the usual way with my family, but this year has to be different. I ask all Norwalkers to avoid in-person gatherings and to continue to use technology and phone calls to stay connected. I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday weekend.”

There were 19 new positive cases on Friday and 27 on Thursday. The Norwalker who died was in his or her 70s. There have been 24 deaths.

The statistics show that 28 percent of Norwalkers in their 80s with confirmed COVID-19 have died; 19 percent of the people in their 70s have died and 7 percent of the people in their 60s have died. There’s been one death of a Norwalker in his or her 50s.

In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 4,882 to 5,180.

Statewide, “an additional 754 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the statewide total to 10,538,” Gov. Ned Lamont’s update said. “To date, more than 36,288 patients have been tested in Connecticut. Approximately 1,562 patients have been hospitalized. The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 448.”

Rilling’s update also touched on less somber topics.

“The Norwalk Transfer station remains open as an essential City service, with limited hours and reduced staffing. To promote physical distancing, residents will notice every-other spot blocked off. City officials encourage members of the public who are able, to visit the transfer station during weekdays and not wait for the weekend. A rush of residents on Saturdays creates traffic problems and could pose potential health risks,” it states.

Rilling also released a letter he sent to retailers.

“My office is receiving numerous complaints that customers are discarding used gloves or masks in parking lots and shopping carts. Effective immediately, the City of Norwalk is requiring all major retailers to put trash cans out specifically for these materials,” he wrote. “Please label these containers clearly ‘for gloves and masks only’ and have them be easily accessible and near cart return areas. The Norwalk Police Department is upping littering enforcement, but understand they can only issue tickets if they catch someone in the act.”

There have been no citations issued for littering since Saturday, April 4, according to the police citation log.

An archive of all of Rilling’s briefings, can be found at norwalkct.org/citynews.

Rilling Letter to Businesses April2020