Rising numbers of pedestrian deaths and injuries need everyone’s attention

She was just walking her dog. Seconds later she became the latest statistic in a growing list of pedestrians killed or maimed this year in Connecticut by motor vehicles.

Donna Joy Berry, age 63, wasn’t on the road or even the sidewalk as she walked her dog in the Glenville neighborhood of Greenwich. She was on a grassy area away from the road. Seconds later a Lexus traveling north on Weaver Street crossed the yellow line, jumped the curb and struck her. Days later she died. Neither the dog, nor the driver (who remained on the scene), was injured.

In another case, a Greenwich man may now face manslaughter charges after striking and killing two restaurant workers walking in Stamford. He was driving a 2022 Mercedes at 86 mph when the December accident happened at 2 a.m. Arrested in Florida and extradited to Connecticut, 24-year-old Michael Talbot could get 20 years in jail.

Last year 75 pedestrians in this state died when struck by vehicles, a 50% increase from just five years ago. But why the sudden increase in such fatalities?

One reason is that people are walking more. But more importantly, both drivers and pedestrians are increasingly distracted, listening to their phones or texting. And motorists are driving faster.