Road detours expected; ADHD, Sukkott and police appreciation

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

SoNo traffic changes Sunday

Norwalk area motorists beware! Many road closures and detours will occur this Sunday Oct. 2 due to the running of the SoNo Half Marathon. Martin Luther King Drive will have one lane coned off for runners. Here’s a list provided by Norwalk Police Department:

Roads closed

Water Street from Hanford to Haviland 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Washington Street 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Ann Street 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

N. Water Street 8:30 – 9:45 a.m.

N. Main Street 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

S. Main Street from Monroe to Washington 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Stroffolino Bridge 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Marshall Street 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Seaview Avenue East Bound 8:30 a.m. – noon

East Avenue to Cemetery Street 9:00 a.m. – noon

East Avenue from Cemetery to Seaview 9 a.m. – noon

No west bound traffic on Fort Point past Van Zant Street 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

No north bound traffic on Flax Hill Rd past Taylor Avenue 9 – 10:15 a.m.

No south bound traffic on Cove Avenue 9:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Expected delays

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive – 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.

Wilson Avenue – 8:40 – 9:30 a.m.

McKinley Street – 8:45 – 9:40 a.m.

Roton Avenue – 8:45 – 9:40 a.m.

Highland Avenue – 9 – 10 a.m.

Michael Street – 9 – 10:15 a.m.

Soundview Avenue – 9 – 10:15 a.m.

Flax Hill Rd – 9:10 – 10:20 a.m.

Cemetery Street – 9:15 – 11:30 a.m.

ADHD event

ADHD (attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder) will be discussed in an open public forum at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave. on Friday Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. according to a news release. Attendees can talk about personal experiences, or just peruse the library’s array of ADHD-related materials. State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff and other officials will present proclamations from Governor Lamont and Mayor Rilling, acknowledging October as National ADHD Awareness Month.

Aquarium Sukkot

The Maritime Aquarium will partner with Beth Israel Chabad of Westport and Norwalk to commemorate Sukkot, the Jewish fall harvest celebration. From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday Oct. 10 through Sunday Oct. 16, a sukkah (hut) such as the Israelites built during their 40-year desert journey away from Egyptian slavery will be open to Aquarium guests.

Beth Israel Chabad Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht said, “Families, children, and adults will be able to enjoy their snacks and lunch in this outdoor sukkah. There is even an onsite washing station for bread. Everyone will feel welcome at the Maritime Aquarium.”

Aquarium Marketing and Communications Director Amy Diaz said “We are excited to partner with Beth Israel Chabad of Westport/Norwalk CT and Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht. We look forward to gathering with, and celebrating with, the Jewish community.”

Learn more and buy tickets at www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Police honored

Local police departments were recently feted at a brunch hosted by Norwalk synagogue Beth Israel Chabad. Police Chiefs Susan Zecca and James Walsh of Norwalk, Foti Koskinas of Westport, Ed Henion of Weston, and John Lynch of Wilton received plaques and accolades “for the courage and valor of the police in service of the community.”

The event’s organizer, Police Chaplain Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, emceed, Professor Gil Harel provided music, and Norwalk Mayor Rilling, Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, and Wilton Selectwoman Kimberley Healy spoke words of appreciation.

Luminaries on hand included Beth Israel Chabad President Stephen Schwartz, Weston Police Chaplain Rabbi Levi Stone, Weston EMS volunteer Dr. Mark Goldenberg, Norwalk realtor Winthrop Baum, Weston resident Scott Miller, and Wilton residents Marge Sapir and Mitch Rapoport.