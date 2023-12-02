Quantcast

Robot steel cage combat resumes Tuesday

By


April 23, 2022, at 165 Water St. (Jon Bennett, NHRL event photographer.)

Two hundred robots will vie for thousands of dollars in cash prizes and the “Golden Dumpster” award in a mechanized steel cage tournament in Norwalk next Tuesday Dec. 5,  Wednesday Dec. 6, and Thursday Dec. 7, according to a news release.  Said to be “the world’s largest and most accessible robot combat league,” the competition has 3-pound, 12-pound and 20-pound robots going at each other in Norwalk’s “House of Havoc.”  See all the action, and learn how to participate at This Is Havoc – The series that takes you closer to NHRL – YouTube.

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

The forgotten reasons behind CT’s ban on new gasoline car sales

Read More

Norwalk offers Wall Street holiday celebration Saturday

The Norwalk Green: A Community Space

Report: Southwest Connecticut Commuters Bring Jobs, Income to the Region

NPS town hall generates feedback for Estrella’s upcoming budget decisions

Advertisement


Recent Comments