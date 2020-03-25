Roman’s passing inspires memorials, desire to help family

NORWALK, Conn. — A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the late Mary Roman’s family.

Roman, a former Norwalk City Clerk and renowned senior athlete, died Monday at age 83, from COVID-19. Rica Mendes, Roman’s hairdresser, set up the fundraiser Tuesday.

“Mary lived with her son, Michael,” the page states. “Given the extraordinary situation Michael and his family and the rest of the community is experiencing, arranging funeral expenses is quite challenging, and is adding burden to bereavement. With the restrictions and precautions that need to be taken as we experience this pandemic, there are additional costs above and beyond what would have been arranged under normal circumstances.”

Michael Roman said Tuesday that the family had just learned that his mother did not wish to be cremated. This means they need to go through a funeral home. A private service is planned and a memorial service will be held later, when the danger of congregating in large groups has passed, he said.

“Mary deserves a proper sendoff. Everyone would agree,” Patrick Ferrandino said. “Once this public health crisis is over, a memorial service would be appropriate, and Mary should be posthumously honored by local officials for her years of community service.”

“All of us who knew and worked with Mary will be looking forward to the day when we can gather safely with her family to pay tribute to her and celebrate her long life of friendships and accomplishments,” former Mayor Alex Knopp said.

Mary Roman developed COVID-19 symptoms two days after a trip to Costco, her son said. She was treated in Norwalk Hospital and seemed to be improving, but on Monday she was taken off the ventilator and went downhill.

The family made the decision to let her go, Michael Roman said.

Ferrandino on Monday decried the lack of safety standards in area grocery stores, where “too many shoppers” are allowed in and it’s impossible to maintain a six-foot distance between strangers.

“City officials have been contacting grocery stores and other businesses to ask they reinforce social distancing messaging and manage the people who are entering their stores,” Mayor Harry Rilling’s Tuesday COVID-19 update said.

‘A gem’

Roman was active with the Norwalk Senior Center and St. Paul’s on the Green. Accolades for her poured in Tuesday.

“I had hoped that all of our prayers would have healed her. Norwalk is all the poorer for losing Mary Roman. May God bring comfort to those who mourn,” Norwalk Fair Housing Officer Margaret Suib wrote.

“When I was elected I appointed Mary as City Clerk,” former Mayor Richard Moccia wrote on NancyOnNorwalk. “She was a delight to work with. Some of my fondest memories, were when she returned from one of her many athletic events, with a fistfull of medals and put them on my desk and we laugh about it. I never met one person who did not like Mary. Barb and I offer our condolences to her family.”

“I’ve known Mary for the last ten years at St Paul’s On The Green. She was always there helping others in need, with cheerfulness and joy. I found out through others of her many athletic accomplishments, her service to Norwalk, her dedication to those in need; she never bragged. What an example for all of us. We’ve lost a gem who lighted up our world,” Bob Giolitto wrote.

“Mary was always kind, gracious and generous. When we overlapped in City Government, she was a great colleague,” former State Rep. Fred Wilms (R-142) wrote.

“We have indeed lost a beautiful, kind and accomplished woman,” K.C. Senie wrote. “I had the privilege of working with Mary in the Mayor’s office during Frank J. Esposito’s administration. I will always remember her first day of work when a constituent came in. She stood right up and said: ‘We have a customer.’”

Roman brought banking experience and professionalism to her work in local government, and memorized the City Code, Senie wrote.

“I admired her drive and determination to compete in the Senior Olympics and always thought twice before asking if I could borrow the stapler or other heavy object lest it come flying over the desks like a shot put,” Senie continued. “When I visited the Norman Rockwell museum in Stockbridge this past year, I was reminded of stories she told about her family being models in some of the artist’s most famous paintings. She was indeed a part of our nation’s history and a beacon in our community and our hearts. A light has gone out that we will truly miss. I wish all who loved her peace and safety in the days ahead.”

You can find the GoFundMe page here.