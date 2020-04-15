Roman’s son perseveres, plans memorial service

NORWALK, Conn. — Honors for Mary Roman continue more than three weeks after her death from COVID-19.

Roman was featured in the New York Times as part of a series about people who have died from the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Time magazine is also interested in writing about Roman, a former Norwalk City Clerk known for her accomplishments in senior athletics, according to her son Michael.

When last we checked in with Roman, he was quarantined in the home he has shared with his mother and unable to get tested for the coronavirus. He needed food, he said, and he and his family were worried about paying for his mother’s burial and a memorial to be scheduled later.

Now, Roman says he has tested negative and feels fine physically. He can go out but is sheltering at home, as directed by the authorities; he is a handyman and work has dried up. A GoFundMe campaign raised $1,200 for funeral expenses.

“He is trying to manage, get by, but I feel badly because he’s out of work… And his mother just passed away. He has lived with his mom all his life and he’s always been in that house,” said Patrick Ferrandino, who describes himself as an old friend of Roman and the family.

“I have been eating beans,” Roman said Monday, with a laugh. “But that’s the least of my worries. I am just trying to put together the funds because you know, we have already buried Mom.”

“Just a few weeks ago, Mary Roman was using a local batting cage, as usual, to practice the shot put, one of the many field events at which the 84-year-old senior Olympian excelled,” the New York Times obit states, mentioning that Roman “once ranked eighth in the world in the weight throw for her age group.”

“Two days before she got sick, she was supposed to go (to Rhode Island) and compete,” Michael Roman said Monday.

Mary Roman, the oldest of three children, played softball and basketball as a high school student in Stockbridge, Mass., her obituary states. She was City Clerk for eight years and her volunteer activities included being President of the Rotary Club.

“Mary enjoyed being competitive which drove her to participate in the Senior Olympics, she then moved on to the USA Track and Field Master’s Division. Mary has won over 300 medals and holds 2 World Records for her age in the throwing events. She has touched her hearts of many and will be missed by all,” her obituary states.

The family felt that she picked up the coronavirus while shopping in Costco. Ferrandino said Tuesday that Costco and other supermarkets are doing a much better job on social distancing now, and he credits Mayor Harry Rilling for that improvement.

Mary Roman’s medals will be displayed at her memorial along with photographs of her competing and at City Hall, and a proclamation she received from the governor in 2009 after she was named Norwalk Sports Person of the Year, Michael Roman said. The service might feature a performance by Gary Stevens of the Delfonics Review, who grew up in Norwalk and lives in California.

“There’s so many cards coming in from all over,” Roman said.

“People were very generous in donating food, and he ended up with a little bit more than he needed at one point in certain goods,” Ferrandino said. He said, “‘You know, I want to be able to give some of this away.’ He was just looking to figure out where to donate it. So, yeah, he is coming along.”