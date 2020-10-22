Rowayton Commissioners, under pressure, allow Black Lives Matter sign to return

NORWALK, Conn. — A controversial Black Lives Matter sign is set to return to a prominent Rowayton location, for at least two weeks.

Sixth Taxing District Commissioners, after taking heat in a Wednesday evening meeting, voted unanimously to allow the sign to return to the “old school fence,” a type of roadside community bulletin board, until a meeting can be held for the community to discuss the sign rules. The sign had been on the fence four weeks, although the rules allow for half that, when the Commission voted to remove it in July, calling it “political” and not appropriate according to the rules. It had also been vandalized.

The matter was not originally on the District’s agenda for the evening, but Commissioners received a petition signed by 114 people, 70 of them Rowayton residents and 30 from Norwalk, Chairwoman Tammy Langalis said.

Commissioners had sent an email blast to the 300 residents on their list, asking for feedback on the fence guidelines, and had gotten “about a dozen replies from people that said they liked the regulations the way they were,” Langalis said. “…We thought, you know, people weren’t interested in talking about it.”

In addition to that, the meeting was also rescheduled hours before it was supposed to begin, moved from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Residents were notified of that via an afternoon email.

Speakers included Rob Pratt, who said Black Lives Matter does not promote specific political candidates, parties nor organizations so the sign shouldn’t be characterized as political. Kate Connors said the sign was “an important show of support for our Black neighbors, who may not feel safe enough to partake in this discussion.”

A woman of color who signed into the meeting as “Happy Clam” said “my inbox was bombarded” Wednesday evening by “mothers who were upset that they can’t attend because they’re putting their children to bed.”

“We apologize,” Langalis said, explaining that some Commissioner are attending while out of town and there were connectivity issues.

“It gives the optics that you’re suppressing meeting attendance,” the woman going by “Clam” replied. “…You guys do tremendous work, you work your butts off, and you have lost credibility because of that.”

“I’m from here, and I am embarrassed at the behavior of people who have spoken out against the sign, the vandalism of the sign, and frankly, the way that this process has played out with the Sixth Taxing District,” she said. “I’m embarrassed because when people say what is it like being a person of color in Rowayton, I’ve always said nothing but praise. And now I’m almost under fire for living here and I’ve done nothing wrong. All I’ve done is exist in a town that doesn’t have the backbone to put up this sign.”

The City owns the fence but the district manages it, Langalis said. Mayor Harry Rilling had called the District because he’d gotten messages about the controversy, Commissioner John Igneri said.

If it went back to City control, no signs would be allowed, Langalis said. But the District is open to discussing the rules, Commissioner Mike Barbis said.

“We firmly believe Black Lives Matter. The fence, whether it’s a sentiment or not, was not really set up for that,” Langalis said. Just about every yard has a Black Lives Matter sign on it in other communities, “And I’m wondering why there aren’t more here. Why is the fence so important?”

Igneri agreed, asking if the District would also allow an All Lives Matter sign, or a sign about abortion.

“It’s not as easy as everyone thinks,” he said, asking if the District would allow a Blue Lives Matter sign.

Barbis said he was getting contacted by people who object to the sign, who “feel like they’re going to get trampled if they try to say that the fence shouldn’t be political. So they don’t want to voice it publicly.”

The Commissioners are trying to do the right thing as volunteers and don’t deserve the personal attacks they’re getting, Barbis said.

“Who knows what the next sign up there’s going to be? It’s a bit of a Pandora’s box,” Barbis said. “And I know everyone wants to draw the line here. But I’m just saying it’s a Pandora’s box and why the sign has become this demarcation point. I don’t really know.”

There are 4,500 Rowayton residents and 70 of then signed the petition, Barbis said.

Daniel Honan said he’s lived in Rowayton for two years and was disappointed because he thought the comments in the last district meeting were a slam dunk, that the sign would be allowed.

“Are we just gonna come back and complain more?” he asked, promising to return.

A woman who identified herself as “Romney” said the conversation had been “exhausting” to sit through as a black woman.

“It is incredibly hurtful and disgusting to compare Blue Lives Matter signage, because being a police officer is a job, you can take off a uniform, you cannot stop being Black,” Romney said.

She doesn’t live in Rowayton but her daughter goes to Rowayton Elementary, and having Black Lives Matter signs in yards is not the same thing as having them in community space, she said.

“I would like everyone to imagine how I feel as a black woman, and not knowing if I for myself of myself or my daughter is going to be a hashtag. Because you guys do not want to put through with putting up a sign in your community space,” she said.

“We cannot wake up not black,” the woman going by Happy Clam said. She pointed out that the Commissioners are white and suggested diversity training.

Barbis, reminding everyone that the Commissioners are volunteers, proposed that the sign be allowed to go back up until “at least we have a vote on what the rules for the town should be for the sign.” This would be an in-person meeting, he said.

Langalis agreed that Zoom wouldn’t be sufficient.

“Commissioners have spent a lot of time talking about this and talking to other residents as well. And we feel your concern,” Langalis said. “… We’re responsible for district property in the city property too. So I’m willing to put the sign back up for two weeks, and I sincerely hope that it doesn’t get vandalized… We felt badly about that reflection on our community. And you know, that, that’s, it’s sad.”