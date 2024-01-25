Rowayton Cowboy at bottom of pack in GOP Presidential primary

Scott Merrell, as shown in a C-Span video.

Maybe with all the hoopla about Donald Trump and Nikki Haley you missed the news about the only candidate from Norwalk in the 2024 New Hampshire GOP Presidential primary, held Tuesday.

Scott Merrell, known locally as “The Rowayton Cowboy,” was one of 25 candidates on the ballot. He won 21 votes, 174,927 votes less than winner Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Merrell has previously run for Connecticut governor in every gubernatorial election from 2006 to 2018. He became known as the Rowayton Cowboy through a very public property tax battle in the mid-2000s, although he lived in Wilson Point at the time. He lost that Wilson Point home in the 2008 Norwalk tax sale and was subsequently arrested on a first-degree trespassing charge for refusing to leave the home.

He does not appear to be running for President in any other states.

Merrell came in 20th, according to AP. He was only 90 votes behind former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, 159 votes behind U.S. Senator Tim Scott and 364 votes behind former Vice President Mike Pence, all of whom had ended their campaigns.