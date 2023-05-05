Rowayton ‘dumping ground’ up for sale, again

NORWALK, Conn. — Nobody wanted a small piece of Rowayton property when it was offered in the Norwalk Tax Sale, twice, but now its new neighbors would like to take ownership of it.

The question is, what’s it worth?

“I was thinking that the City would consider giving the property to them,” Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo said April 5, drawing a pointed “Oh” from Common Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A), who had said she was “a little uncomfortable” with what was being discussed.

“Well, it’s no use to the City, and it costs us money to maintain. But I think there clearly has to be a public hearing. I mean, by law and I think by practice,” Land Use and Building Management Committee Chairman Thomas Livingston (D-District E) said.

“I just don’t think we should say, because we don’t want to deal with it … ‘we’re going to sell it for $2.’ I think that’s wrong.” Common Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A)

Steve and Sally Adelman moved to Norwalk from Arizona in November and as he sits in his home office on Sheffield Road, he looks at the wetlands next door, “a lot that needs some love,” he told the Land Use and Building Management Committee. “It’s not tended, it has had some trash left in it. You know, presumably well-intentioned people have blown their leaves across the street into it, it’s kind of clogged, it needs some TLC.”

More than 15 people were listed as owners when the .23-acre lot was in the 2021 tax sale, with a minimum bid of $24,525. It had also been in the 2018 tax sale. Given no takers, the City foreclosed.

Adelman had learned it’s unbuildable and “if the city is willing to let us be custodians of this land, we would be up for that,” he said.

The Norwalk Land Trust doesn’t take properties this small and “this seems to be a great solution” for everyone, Livingston said.

Conservation took a look and determined it’s a wetland, “almost” a brook going through it, and “it is really no resale value and market value to anybody kind of thing,” Lo added. The Adelmans couldn’t construct anything on it and, “I think it’s in the City’s interest to take this off our hands because I think that it’s not something that we are able to go out there and do regular maintenance.”

It’s not the type of thing the City will get an appraisal on but at some point, the tax assessor will put a value on it, Lo said. He didn’t see a need to advertise it.

“I think that if we’re even whether we were whether it’s a sale, or we’re giving it away, we have to understand what the value is of that piece of property,” Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) said.

The issue got pushed to the next meeting, where Livingston said the City could do a costly, difficult, appraisal or issue a request for proposals (RFP) from anyone who might want the lot.

Appraisals are usually for larger lots, and then they go to RFP anyway, Lo said Wednesday. It would provide a reference point but the market would decide the real value.

The tax assessors couldn’t provide an opinion, Lo said.

“We know that whatever it was assessed that the then owners didn’t think it was worth it. Right? Because they didn’t pay taxes on it.” Common Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E)

It was appraised at $95,550 in the 2018 Grand List.

“I think the evidence suggests that that valuation was incorrect. Because people had an opportunity to buy this in a tax sale. And nobody did,” Livingston said.

While it sounds like it’s not worth much and was assessed improperly, it would increase the Adelman’s property value and therefore the taxes they pay, “maybe not a lot, but a little bit,” Council member Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said.

The Adelmans own .36 acre.

Smyth added that an RFP would be the most equitable way to approach the situation.

“We have a property owner that is willing to take on” the property, “a dumping ground right now,” Livingston said.

Ayers pushed back on perceptions that the value is subjective.

“My issue is a procedural structural issue of the City giving property, regardless of the value,” she said. “That’s why I keep saying, ‘well, what’s the minimum,’ regardless of giving property to anybody. The optics alone reads wrong – for me, this is Nicol, speaking for me.” An RFP “would be the most cost-effective way” of valuing the land and, “I just don’t think we should say, because we don’t want to deal with it … ‘we’re going to sell it for $2.’ I think that’s wrong.”

“At this point, we’re not looking to give it away,” Livingston replied. No vote was needed and the purchasing department would go forward with an RFP, he explained. Then there will be a public hearing.

In April, Steve Adelman said, “The reason that we’re interested in acquiring this lot is not that we have a burning desire to be the owners of a non-buildable lot. It’s that we’d like it to be taken care of, because it’s literally right outside of our window…. I can’t imagine that anyone else would want it. And you know, the proof of the pudding is in the tasting; this lot was up for anybody to bid on a year and a half ago, and evidently no one did, which is why it’s a City property.”

