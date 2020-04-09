Rowayton loses ‘pillar of community’ to COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — COVID-19 has claimed the life of Norwalk’s Conservation Commission Chairman, a citizen who has been active for decades in volunteer efforts to improve the community.

John Verel was 72, his obituary said. He died April 2 at Norwalk Hospital.

“To lose John to this pandemic sends a shock wave through us all. If we weren’t already aware of this virus’ devastating power, the loss of John is a heavy price to pay to understand its strength,” Common Council member Lisa Shanahan (D-District E) said Thursday in an email.

“He was a pillar of our community and always ready to serve,” the Sixth Taxing District said in a statement. “He ran for Norwalk’s Common Council, was Chair of the Rowayton Civic Association (1983-87), Treasurer of the 6TD, Rowayton’s local government, from 2010 to 2015 and Chair of the Norwalk Conservation Commission (2017 to present).”

Verel was a native of Buffalo, N.Y, his obituary said. He lived in Rowayton for 46 years with his wife Mary and his three children, the Sixth Taxing District said.

“John was an avid sportsman, musician, and, although born in New York, he was a true son of Norwalk. He served our City in a myriad of ways. He loved our town and City and we will miss his good humor and willing hand,” Shanahan said.

Verel worked in the financial industry, after earning a Bachelors Of Science from the University of Buffalo and a Masters in Business Administration from SUNY Buffalo, his obituary states. “For 30 years, John commuted into Manhattan to work for firms such as AIG, E.F. Hutton Life and CNA Financial,” then moving on to be a senior database/analyst for Advisen, LTD and earning a second masters’ degree, in computer science, from Pace University.

It states:

“After leaving Advisen in 2008 and working as a consultant, he briefly returned to the firm in 2015, as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. In 2017, he co-founded, with John Kneiling, Analytics Brigade, a firm that helps companies organize, manage and govern data and business intelligence.

“An avid runner, he completed four marathons, including three in New York City, as well as three 10K Leatherman’s Loop extreme cross-country races in Pound Ridge. He was passionate about sailing and was a founding member of the Rowayton Yacht Club, which formed in 1986. He was also an accomplished pianist and singer; in 2001, he sang with the New York Grand Opera in a performance at Carnegie Hall that commemorated the 100th anniversary of the death of Giuseppe Verdi. Most recently, he embraced crossword puzzles; he officially became a professional cruciverbalist in 2013 when a puzzle that he created with a partner was published in the Los Angeles Times syndicate.”

He also sang in the St. Paul’s Church on the Green choir.

“He is survived by Mary, his wife of 49 years, his children Patrick, Amy and Daniel, his in-laws Kelly Williams and Frank Varro, and his grandchildren, Eliza, Henry, Isaac and Amelia. He is also survived by three younger sisters, Gene Elizabeth Verel, Patricia Lennon, and Maria Verel,” the obituary states.

Mayor Harry Rilling said he didn’t know Verel well.

“He came highly recommended as a member of the conservation commission. He was highly regarded by his fellow commissioners and served as chair. Volunteering his service on this Commission confirmed his commitment to a clean environment,” Rilling wrote. “Our condolences to his family for their loss. I thank them for sharing him with our city.”

“John’s gentle nature, his big heart, and his love for his community will be missed by so many of us,” the Sixth Taxing District said. “He left a lasting imprint at the 6TD and was such a pleasure to work with all of those years. We were very busy during his time at the 6TD and, while he frequently was working out of town, you would have never known it. He got us through a number of major purchases and projects (including the two huge Historic Preservation Grant applications) and never complained!…Rowayton owes him a debt of gratitude and, as a small symbol of our appreciation, the 6TD will be flying flags at half mast.”