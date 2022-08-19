Sales tax respite; Norwalk rowers; jazz concert in South Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

CT tax-free week

Norwalk River Rowing Association’s youth excel

Ryan Park jazz concert this Saturday

No taxes, briefly

You’ll pay no Connecticut sales tax when you buy clothing and footwear costing less than $100 per item from Sunday Aug. 21 until Saturday Aug. 27 according to a news release. There’s no quantity limit, but some items don’t qualify, so check the details at portal.ct.gov/DRS/Sales-Tax/Sales-Tax-Free-Week.

“This is the second weeklong sales tax holiday the state is holding this year,” Governor Ned Lamont said, referring to last April’s tax-free week. “It is scheduled right at back-to-school season” he said, “to help families stretch their dollar a little bit more during this busy time, while also giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line. This is also an excellent opportunity to shop at some of our state’s locally-owned retailers and support the many great small businesses we have in Connecticut.”

“Governor Lamont and I continually strive to find ways to make our state more affordable, and holding a second sales tax-free week ahead of students returning to school is a great way for families to save some money during a busy time,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “It encourages residents to shop at their local businesses and retailers, allowing those dollars to be reinvested back into their communities, while adding some dollars back into their pockets.”

“Our department is pleased to assist Governor Lamont with the implementation of this year’s second sales tax-free week,” Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “We hope that the families of Connecticut can combine this holiday with his other initiatives such as the child tax rebate to ensure their children and loved ones are ready for the start of a great new school year. Personally, I am planning to patronize some of the locally-owned shops in Connecticut. And, I would like to give a heartfelt thanks for the incredible efforts of the DRS staff who work to make this and all our programs possible.”

Norwalk River Rowing Association

Youngsters and adults can come aboard Norwalk River Rowing Association’s upcoming season by registering now at www.NorwalkRiverRowing.org. according to a news release. The new season will start on Monday Aug. 29.

The Rowing Association’s 30-member junior race team shone brightly at the recent Overpeck Sprints in New Jersey, winning eight medals against crews from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Norwalk’s winners included a Roton Middle School under-15 quad with only eight weeks of rowing experience.

Earlier in the season, Norwalk’s under-17 double of Faith Anderson and Ella Trudeau won a silver medal at the U.S. Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida. A Norwalk men’s U-17 quad of Austin Stanise, Dillon Bhutani, Robbie Redpath, Connor Wetzel and Samar Rokkam also made it to the nationals.

Norwalk’s Overpeck Sprints medal winners:

Boys U-17 Double : Austin Stanise & Erik Huss

Boys Jr Lwt Double: Alex Blaszkiewicz & Mike Colavecchio

Girls Jr Lwt Double: Maddy Lawton and AJ Kompiewska

Boys Jr Novice Single: Mike Colavecchio

Girls Jr Novice Single: Sophia Brauweiler

Girls Jr Quad: Ella Trudeau, Abby Carpenter, Sophia Blessing and Sophia Brauweiler

Girls Jr Quad: Ally Colavecchio, Anna Coppola, Mackenzie Mitchell and Kelly Miller

Girls U-15 Quad: Madison Smith, Charlotte Harden, Dylan Payne, Charlotte Halliwell and Sam Sieber

Norwalk River Rowing Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has served Norwalk, Westport, Weston and Wilton since 1986.

Free concert

Smooth jazz fans won’t be disappointed when the bop-infused Jim Clark Quartet plus classy vocalist Saige Noelle take the stage for a free concert this Saturday Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Ryan Park, located at the corner of Raymond and Day Streets in Norwalk.

A news release suggests that attendees bring lawn chairs and says that a rain cancellation will be posted by 5:30 p.m. at www.norwalkct.org/2176/concerts.

Pets aren’t allowed.

Sponsors are Norwalk Recreation & Parks Department, Spinnaker Real Estate Partners LLC, Ironworks Sono, The Platform, Shirt Factory Lofts, Corset Factory Apartments, Lock Building, Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, M.F. DiScala & Co., and South Norwalk Electric & Water.