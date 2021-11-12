Sanchez supporters urge ‘unfair’ Norwalk Redevelopment Agency to allow bakery to open

NORWALK, Conn. – Chants of “Let Byron Bake” reverberated Thursday on River Street as about 30 people gathered to pressure the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency into allowing Byron Sanchez to open his bakery there.

“It is unfair that Byron and his family had have done everything they need to do. They still got all the permits, they did all the requirements, all that is necessary they have done, and still they cannot open because of a shadow un-elected Agency that isn’t allowing them, that keeps moving the goalposts. It is not fair,” said Max Cisneros, holding the bullhorn and leading the crowd in the rally, as one of the few speakers using English.

Sanchez has invested more than $100,000 in equipment custom-made for a space owned by real estate broker Jason Milligan in the former My Three Sons building, but has yet to receive a certificate of occupancy, without which it cannot operate. City officials say the dispute concerns something Sanchez has no power over – the façade, owned by Milligan.

“I think it’s awful that my interactions with some of the city agencies and officials have led to him being punished,” Milligan told the crowd. “He has submitted a perfectly clean permit to the Redevelopment Agency. It is has nothing to do with the outside of this building, and they won’t give him permission. So it’s political. It is a vendetta. And I think if you continue to show support to him that they will find a way to let him open and they can fight their fight with me in a different venue.”

Milligan remains embroiled as both defendant and plaintiff in lawsuits with the city. He’s been sued for buying properties slated to become part of Wall Street Place phases II and III, with the City and Redevelopment Agency seeking to overturn the sale. He’s sued Redevelopment in an attempt to overturn the Wall Street West Avenue Neighborhood Plan, approved in 2019.

Out of that plan, the Redevelopment Agency was given the authority to conduct third-party reviews of any façade work that would cost more than $50,000. Therein lies the dispute that’s caught Sanchez in the middle as he seeks to open Sabor Ambateño.

In a letter to Sanchez dated Sept. 15, Mayor Harry Rilling explained that Milligan submitted an application “to install a single new storefront window without doors on the River Street side of the 64 Wall Street building.” Rather than install a single new window, the Mayor wrote, Milligan “cut three holes into the side of the building, which far exceeded the scope of his approved permit.”

Milligan was issued a stop work order.

“Instead of building what was applied for and approved, the applicant illegally constructed three storefronts,” Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Brian Bidolli wrote in October. “We have requested, but not received, any other applications matching what was built outside the permit scope. We are unable to advance a project when we do not have a complete submission. The applicant has been made aware of exactly what is required to reconcile this matter on multiple occasions.”

Milligan on Thursday characterized the dispute as originating in misunderstandings, based on no Redevelopment Agency employees having long-term experience in the City.

Former Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Tim Sheehan and former Interim Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Tami Strauss have left for greener pastures. Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Senior Project Manager Susan Sweitzer is also gone.

“I’ve discovered some things that are innocent mistakes on their part that I’ve realized later. But they’ve dug in and they were embarrassed,” Milligan said. “… When Tami left, it fell apart,”

Milligan said he didn’t cut three holes in the façade; it’s an old building and as workers excavated they found doors and windows no one knew existed. The “three holes” are actually windows that were uncovered.

The building features three large openings covered in Tyvek. Milligan didn’t answer a question asking how big the underlying windows are.

Milligan said he’s not sure what he wants to do with the façade. He might bring the building out further into the sidewalk, to create more space he can rent. He described the permitting process as onerous, with multiple layers, many of them redundant.

Bidolli “feels like I lied to him. I don’t think I did,” Milligan said.

Eight other developments have gone through the design review process, including five in the Wall Street area. Milligan pointed to the façade work he did at 31-39 Wall St. and said that exceeded $50,000 in value, that no one told him he needed a permit.

That work was done in mid-2019. The Council approved the neighborhood plan in March 2019 and the Zoning Commission subsequently created a regulation calling for façade design review.

In an October debate, Rilling said, “I’d like to dispel the idea that one single person or an argument is holding up the bakery. One person is holding up the bakery because they’re not following the established rules. And that bakery could open up if that one person would spend $2,000. And that’s not happening. And that’s not the baker, by the way – he’s being held hostage.”

In October, Jessica Vonashek, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development, said, “We believe that if Jason was to go through the process, it would be $2,000 or less. We committed as a Redevelopment Agency to be able to turn around a third-party review within a three-week period of time.”

Milligan said Thursday that if Rilling would meet him at Sabor Ambateño with a promise of handing over a permit on the spot, he would gladly trade him a $2,000 check.

Rilling didn’t reply to an email asking about that. Neither did Bidolli.

Sanchez said he may have to declare bankruptcy due to the dispute.

“As soon as I open this, I can make some money and pay all my bills,” he said.

His daughter spoke to the crowd.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out to support my parents,” Carrie Sanchez said. “They sacrificed a lot so they can open the bakery. So hopefully the Agency can hear us and that we can open the bakery soon.”