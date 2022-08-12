Saturday: Donate school supplies and/or attend library concert

NORWALK, Conn. — Two Norwalk announcements for you, both for events happening today, Saturday Aug. 13:

Back-To-School Backpack Drive

Ecuadorian celebration in the library

Charity collection at Open Doors Shelter

You can help Norwalk’s most needy children prepare for the upcoming school year by donating school supplies at the Back-To-School Backpack Drive, Saturday Aug. 13 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at Open Doors Shelter, located at 55 Chestnut St. A news release said that when you stop by with your donation, you’ll be able to say hello to State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142), State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), and State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140) (all of whom seek re-election in November), plus State office candidates Kadeem Roberts and Common Council member Dominique Johnson.

Some suggested items to donate:

Backpacks for all ages

Loose-leaf paper

One and 5 subject notebooks

Erasers

Glue sticks

Scissors, index cards, pencil cases,

Pencils and pens (colored and regular), crayons, markers, highlighters

Index cards

Pencil cases

Hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, tissue boxes, and kids size disposable masks

Or you could donate food items such as

Juice boxes

Individual snack bags such as cookies, chips, goldfish and crackers

Fruit cups and fruit sauces Cheese and crackers packs

Nutella

Jelly

Shelf-stable milks

Cakes and cookie mixes

Cupcake liners and frosting

Grocery gift cards to help purchase fresh produce

Dathan said, “Our local residents are notorious for their generosity and willingness to help others in need. We are convinced that this school supply drive will be a big success for students going back to school this year.”

NPL event

Outstanding Ecuadorians living in Norwalk will be feted at 3 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 13 during a concert celebrating Ecuador’s Independence Bicentennial at Norwalk Public Library, located at 1 Belden Ave.

According to a news release, the honorees include:

Byron Sánchez and Mercyn Fernández , Owners of Sabor Ambateño Bakery.

, Owners of Sabor Ambateño Bakery. Silvina Gonzalez-Boweron , Hispanic Immigrant Community Liaison Director, TD Bank.

, Hispanic Immigrant Community Liaison Director, TD Bank. Bryan Uyaguari , Brien McMahon student and community activist.

, Brien McMahon student and community activist. Raul Verdezoto , Town Fair Tire employee, 25-year Norwalk resident.

, Town Fair Tire employee, 25-year Norwalk resident. Alfonso Bahamonde, deceased, community activist and arts philanthropist. Receiving the award and continuing his legacy of supporting Ecuadorian artists is his daughter Cristina.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Carlos Grijalva and pianist/composer Paco Godoy will perform songs that “foster the collective memory of Latin Americans in the Diaspora.”

Connecticut Consul of Ecuador Dr. Angel Velasquez said, “The Consulate of Ecuador in Connecticut is pleased to thank the Norwalk Library for holding this commemorative event of Ecuadorian music, in the framework of the bicentennial of the First Cry of Independence of Ecuador. This concert will try to cover the wide range of our music, so rich in history and interpretation.”

Music is said to have played an important role in every stage of Ecuadorian history. According to Dr. Velasquez, “Ecuadorian music was born as a result of the mixture of cultures in the Spanish conquest from the sixteenth century. This mixture made instruments that had never been played before together to build a beautiful kind of art and made it the beginning of the construction of the identity of a people proud of their traditions. This is how rhythms such as the danzante, a dance, and the yaraví, a traditional nostalgic love song, were born, with the mixture of guitars, vihuelas, castanets with native percussion instruments, wind instruments made of cane, bamboo, wood, hollow vegetables, mud, among others, giving origin to the Ecuadorian musical culture. The Consulate of Ecuador in Connecticut thanks the Norwalk Library for giving us this artistic, cultural, sentimental and magnificent space in which the hard-working, suffering and honest Ecuadorian people are highlighted through music in the Bicentennial Celebration of the First Cry of Independence.”

The event will be aired on 103.5FM La Voz Hispana Radio, and streamed on YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Twitter.